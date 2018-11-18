RACINE — Some of Racine Unified’s lowest-performing schools on the 2017-18 state report cards — released last week — were docked for absenteeism. But local schools weren’t the only ones with this issue.
On the 2017-18 report cards, three districts and 126 schools across the state lost five points from their accountability scores for missing the state’s target of keeping student absenteeism below 13 percent. Overall, state accountability scores, which range from 0 to 100, are based on student achievement, student growth, closing gaps between student groups and graduation and attendance rates.
Last week Tom McCarthy, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s communications director, elaborated on absenteeism issues.
“We have the highest number of absentee deductions that we’ve seen since we’ve been doing report cards,” McCarthy said. “There is a place where there’s room for improvement across the state. In order to learn, you have to be in school.”
A student who is chronically absent is one who isn’t in class 16 percent or more of the time.
Unified schools docked for absenteeism include Horlick High School, with a three-year absenteeism rate of 25.1 percent; Park High School, with a rate of 23.7 percent; Case High School, at 20.2 percent; Starbuck Middle School, with a rate of 13.1 percent; McKinley Middle School, at 13.5 percent; and Gilmore Middle School, at 16.2 percent.
Five out of the six Unified schools docked for absenteeism were in DPI’s lowest rating for schools of “fails to meet expectations.” Case is the only school docked in this area with a passing rating of “meets few expectations,” one step above the failing category.
Of the five failing schools that were docked, Horlick is the only one that would have moved out of the failing category had it not gotten an absenteeism deduction. Park was the only Unified school docked a total of 10 points for both absenteeism and its dropout rate, but still would have been in the failing category without the decrease.
Focus on absenteeism
McCarthy said that DPI put a focus on absenteeism this year to shine a spotlight on the issue and to put pressure on schools to make improvements.
“We are not backing off the fact that that’s a deduction to your score,” he said. “And a deduction to your score can make or break what category you’re in.”
McCarthy said that one state program that helps to keep kids in school is its Student Services/Prevention and Wellness Program, which helps to foster school climates that are welcoming to all students and provides after- and before-school learning opportunities for families.
“There are a lot of things we’re trying to do to keep kids parked in seats,” McCarthy said.
Laura Pinsonneault, director of the state’s Office of Educational Accountability, said that although DPI has access to a lot of data, the data doesn’t provide the reason for high absenteeism.
“The information that’s presented in the report cards does get attention, we know that,” she said. “We hope that the data we include and the way in which we report that can inform conversations between schools and their communities as well as within schools.”
At Unified
According to Wendy Rowley, executive director of accountability at Racine Unified, higher absenteeism ratings are generally caused by a small group of students who are absent a lot. To help with this issue, the district has set thresholds for when to reach out to students about their attendance. The district has started targeting students who attend school less than 90 percent of the time, because if they drop below 84 percent, they contribute to absenteeism rates, according to Jacquelyn Moga, director of assessment and accountability at Racine Unified.
“We’re looking for any students who are on the cusp so we can make sure we’re keeping them at school,” Moga said.
The district reaches out to students who are near 84 percent attendance to get them in school. The district’s social workers play a big part in this.
“It could be something small or minor that’s keeping them from coming to school and we don’t even know about it,” Moga said.
The district is working on parent involvement and family engagement to figure out what the parents and students need to get them to school and keep them coming back, she said. Unified even has classroom teachers call students who are absent, to say things like “we miss you. We need you,” Moga said.
The district also is working to ensure students are more engaged in school and want to keep coming back, through things like the Academies of Racine model at Park, Horlick and Case high schools, which gives students a choice in what career path they want to work toward.
Absenteeism is a parental issue pure and simple. I bet if parents turned off the electricity during school hours, (providing no access to electronics like gaming etc.) you would see that figure drop drastically!
That and the dog ate my homework!!!!!
