Low turnout expected in-person and absentee in Wisconsin's ongoing spring primary election

RACINE — Celeste Walker, chief election official at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Racine, does a crossword inside City Hall in Downtown Racine while waiting for voters.

Because of COVID-19, early voting has been restricted to outside City Hall — even when temperatures are below 10 degrees Fahrenheit and are plummeting below zero with wind chill.

Walker, who has been a poll worker since the 2008 election, is staying inside because it’s too cold to be out in the tent: Monday’s high was 12 degrees Fahrenheit.

In terms of getting voters, she said she hadn’t gotten one yet, and it was almost noon.

“Please come,” Walker said. “Even in the cold, we’re here all week.”

Early voting is on at City Hall until the primary Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Visit the City of Racine website, at cityofracine.org/elections for information on what to bring the day you vote. Go to myvote.wi.gov to find out what’s on your ballot or where to vote in your municipality.

One major race