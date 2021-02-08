Low turnout expected in-person and absentee in Wisconsin's ongoing spring primary election

RACINE — Celeste Walker, chief election official at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Racine, does a crossword inside City Hall in Downtown Racine while waiting for voters.
Because of COVID-19, early voting has been restricted to outside City Hall — even when temperatures are below 10 degrees Fahrenheit and are plummeting below zero with wind chill.
Walker, who has been a poll worker since the 2008 election, is staying inside because it’s too cold to be out in the tent: Monday’s high was 12 degrees Fahrenheit.
In terms of getting voters, she said she hadn’t gotten one yet, and it was almost noon.
“Please come,” Walker said. “Even in the cold, we’re here all week.”
Early voting is on at City Hall until the primary Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Visit the City of Racine website, at cityofracine.org/elections for information on what to bring the day you vote. Go to myvote.wi.gov to find out what’s on your ballot or where to vote in your municipality.
One major race
On every ballot in the state is the seven-way primary for state superintendent of public instruction, the leader of Wisconsin’s public education system. The top two vote-getters will remain on the budget for the April 6 general election.
The candidates for that race are Caledonia resident Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools; Jill Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District; Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, who has 25 years’ experience in the education field; Steve Krull, a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools; Troy Gunderson, who worked for 35 years in public schools; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years.
The last person elected to the position was current Gov. Tony Evers. To replace him, Evers appointed Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who isn’t running for re-election. To learn more about the candidates, go to bit.ly/ 36XZDPY.
Statewide race
Turnout is expected to be low next week in Wisconsin’s spring primary election, where there’s one low-profile state race on the ballot in addition to more than 100 local races.
Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, said Monday that based on returns of absentee ballots so far and the small number of people who have chosen to vote-in person early, she expects turnout to be on par with past spring primaries.
“I expect this will be a very low-turnout election,” Wolfe said.
In 2017, the last time there was a state superintendent race, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary, about 374,000 people. In 2018, when there was a primary for a state Supreme Court seat, turnout hit 12%, or nearly 542,000 people.
Wolfe urged voters who had requested absentee ballots not to wait to return them. The U.S. Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots back one week before the deadline. All absentee ballots must be in by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 in order to count.
As of Monday, only 38,154 absentee ballots had been returned out of nearly 305,000 requested. Just over 1,700 had chosen to vote early, in person.
Voters can also drop off their ballots at their municipal clerk’s office, in an official absentee ballot drop box if one is available, or at their polling place, Wolfe said.
Scott Bauer of the Associated Press contributed to this report.