Low staffing numbers still a concern as Veterans Home at Union Grove endures second outbreak, 12 total deaths

DOVER — Low staffing was a concern before the pandemic at the Veterans Home at Union Grove, a nursing home for military veterans and their families in Dover, and remains so now that it is experiencing its second deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

During the first outbreak in the summer, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs — which operates the home — received help in the form of 13 federal Department of Veterans Affairs employees. The home needed the help since so many of its staffers had tested positive.

As of Friday, federal help had not been requested amid the second outbreak, but “that can change at any minute” as “we are constantly assessing and reassessing our ability to effectively serve those who live with us,” said Carla Vigue, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. “Of course, we don’t have a hard and fast threshold that would trigger such a request … If we reach a point where our ability to provide top quality care to our residents is in question, we will not hesitate to request assistance.