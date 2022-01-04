Loved ones remember Ryan Fandry, Franksville resident who died in New Year's Day car crash

Quote “Boundless enthusiasm, tremendous amount of character, always there for me, in good times and bad.” Randy Henry, describing his late friend Ryan Fandry

Good luck paying for a drink on your birthday when Ryan Fandry was around.

“We had our birthdays a few days apart and he would never let anyone pay for a drink or pick up a bar tab. He was always the first one to pull out their wallet and tell you to put yours away,” Zach Abramowski said of his friend in a message to a reporter.

That’s how others described Fandry: Incredibly generous.

“The first thing I noticed immediately about Ryan was that he had a tremendous sense for caring,” said Randy Henry, a bartender at the Hobnob restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Somers, who first met Fandry when Fandry was hired as a 15-year-old busboy. As a grownup, Fandry would often come back for drinks and not be able to stop himself from helping out: making sure Henry had enough ice, resetting chairs.

On the phone Tuesday, Henry got broken up several times talking about his friend. Fandry, who lived in Franksville, died in a car crash on Sheridan Road, just south of the Hobnob restaurant, between 1 and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He was 26.

“You always think they’re going to be around for a long time,” Henry said, having missed out on New Year’s Eve festivities since he was sick that night. “We never said goodbye.”

Support the family A benefit to support Ryan Fandry’s family is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

First area fatal crash of 2022

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department: “Initial reports indicated that a 2004 gold Chevy Impala (that Fandry was driving) was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed into the northbound lanes where it lost control, rolled onto its roof, and came to rest on the driver side after striking a utility pole.

“According to detectives on scene, the operator of the Impala, a 26-year-old man from Franksville, WI was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office … the front seat passenger of the Impala, a 40-year-old man from Kenosha, WI was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Sheriff’s Department publicly confirmed Tuesday morning that Fandry was the deceased man.

Will be missed

Friends spoke constantly about Fandry’s willingness to be helpful, even when the stakes were low.

Fandry “always gave it his all. He never quit no matter how much we were down,” said Justin Riekena, who played bar league softball with Fandry for the team sponsored by Suds & Grub, 4507 Douglas Ave. “There was never a dull moment with him.”

Both Henry and Abramowski used the phrase “shirt off of his back” to describe Fandry’s altruism.

“When I think of Ryan, I think about one of the most caring people I’ve ever come across in my 26 years. He was always there for you when you needed him. Whether it be subbing for softball or needing a ride somewhere, you could always count on Ryan to come through for you,” Abramowski said.

Added another friend, Brittany Mattie, in a written message: “Ryan was one of the funniest, most caring and selfless people I’ve ever met. No matter what his situation was, he would give anything for anybody without hesitation.”

Henry shared the story of once complaining to Fandry, whom he considered "a little brother," about a headlight being out on his car. Fandry then showed up at Hobnob, fixed the light without being asked, and headed in for some drinks with his buddy.

“Whatever Ryan set his mind to,” Henry said, “he did it, and then was on to something else.”

