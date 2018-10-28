RACINE — A group of loved ones and supporters gathered Sunday in the chilly twilight to mourn the death of Vyshonn Avitia.
The group congregated in the 1900 block of Prospect Street, where Avitia, 18, was shot and killed Wednesday.
During Sunday’s candlelight vigil, organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition, Avitia’s aunt Cassie Matovich made a passionate plea for the community to come together to stop senseless acts of violence.
“This is too young,” she said. “We’re not even burying our grandparents no more, we’re burying our kids.”
Matovich described her nephew as hard-working and a good father. He had three sons, she said, two of them are 2 years old and one is 6 months old.
She said she heard that he was fatally shot over a girl.
“This is just senseless,” Matovich said.
She said she prays for the person or people who perpetrated the crime, because they will likely end up in prison, wasting their lives as well as his.
The shooting
When police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, they found that Avitia had been shot. A neighbor reported seeing him stumbling and falling to the sidewalk. He died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crime, and had not announced any arrests in the case as of Sunday.
Remembering Avitia
Avitia’s sister, Breonna Paton, 17, said her brother was always helping people out. He had recently gotten a job fixing up apartments.
“He was really goofy,” she said. “He was always singing but he never knew the words.”
She said he also was smart, graduating from Park High School early in 2017 after skipping a grade.
Aaliyah Chambliss, 18, of Racine, placed lighted candles on the sidewalk as the vigil began. Tears ran down her face as she spoke about Avitia, who she said was her brother’s best friend.
“He was so funny,” Chambliss said.
When she visited his house in a bad mood, Chambliss said, Avitia would always cheer her up.
“Everybody loved him,” she said.
Matovich spoke of how difficult Avitia’s death has been on his father.
“How do you bury your kids? How do you do that?” she asked. “How? I just want to know how?”
She urged those present to cherish time with their loved ones.
“Hug your kids, hug your parents, hug your family because they ain’t guaranteed tomorrow,” she said.