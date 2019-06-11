{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A screening of the acclaimed film, "Love Sonia," the story of a young girl’s journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking, will be shown at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Inspired by real life events, the film is the directorial debut from "Slumdog Millionaire" producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking.

A panel discussion will be held at 8:30 p.m. with Noorani, director, and Mrunal Thankur, lead actress.

Advance reservations are encouraged by going to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2440.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments