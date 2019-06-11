RACINE — A screening of the acclaimed film, "Love Sonia," the story of a young girl’s journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking, will be shown at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Inspired by real life events, the film is the directorial debut from "Slumdog Millionaire" producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking.
A panel discussion will be held at 8:30 p.m. with Noorani, director, and Mrunal Thankur, lead actress.
Advance reservations are encouraged by going to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.