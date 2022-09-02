Love Inc. social service center in Burlington has new executive director

BURLINGTON — After undergoing physical and operational changes the past couple of years, the nonprofit organization Love Inc. is under new leadership.

Patti Wojciechowski, who has overseen the Burlington agency for the past two years, has stepped down as executive director.

Wojciechowski is being succeeded by Terri Plachy, a longtime staff member who has been elevated to executive director.

Officials said Wojciechowski resigned because another career opportunity came along that she could not turn down.

Love Inc. Board Chairman Peter Smet said officials feel fortunate that Plachy was willing to take on the new leadership role. The last time the executive director's position opened up, Plachy felt like she was not ready for the job.

"She was ready this time," Smet said, "and we're happy she was."

Another board member, Ruth DeLay, said she and other board members are excited to see Plachy taking over the organization's top staff position.

Plachy has been part of Love Inc. for many years and has worked under several other executive directors.

"She knows all the ins and outs," DeLay said. "It's time that she steps up."

Neither Plachy nor Wojciechowski could be reached for comment.

Based at 466 S. Pine St., Love Inc. offers services for low-income families and others in need in western Racine County. The organization operates a thrift store, food pantry, community meals, back-to-school programs and holiday outreaches.

In the past couple of years, the agency's estimated 50,000-square-foot campus on Pine Street has been reconfigured to create a new community center for programming and special events. Love Inc. also has announced plans to invite Big Brothers-Big Sisters and other nonprofits to join the Pine Street campus and create a one-stop shop of social services for western Racine County.

Smet said he credits Wojciechowski with making many improvements to the organization's structure and operation.

"We were sad to see her go," he said. "She helped us move in the right direction."