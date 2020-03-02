Love Inc.'s Waterford location wants you to Love Your Prom

WATERFORD — The Love Inc. boutique in Waterford is putting on an event that assures any young woman will be able to love their prom.
The Love Your Prom event, which is scheduled for March 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature over 200 dresses, some new and some slightly used, for $30 or less. But the event will be about more than dress shopping.
“We want to make it a fun experience for the girl,” said Maria Villanueva, floor manager for the Waterford boutique, 220 E. Main St.
A boutique experience
Volunteers will be there to help girls pair the right dress with shoes, jewelry and bags to match. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and raffle prizes drawn, including a limousine ride to prom, meal vouchers and more.
Plus all funds will go towards Love Inc.’s activities in the western Racine County, such as counseling, social services, a food pantry, the program to adopt a family for Christmas and more.
“Every purchase is going to go on to help somebody else,” said Villanueva.
Villanueva said the Burlington location did a similar event last year but was unable to do it this year, so the Waterford boutique stepped in. She said they’ve got everything ready up until the day they can set everything up, but they’re still accepting donations.
The dress selection includes mostly used, but some new, items in a variety of colors and styles: long, short, princess, sleek, sleeveless, halter and lots of sparkles.
“They’re beautiful dresses,” said Villanueva.
In addition to individual dress donations, Avidity Science, 819 Bakke Ave., took up a collection from its employees and provided a cash donation. Karweik Insurance Group, 202 E. Main St., donated the limousine ride for the raffle and Crossover Cantina, 28023 Kramer Road, donated meal vouchers for the big night.
Villanueva said the more people who attend the merrier, which includes eastern Racine County students who might already be thinking about their red-carpet moment at the Rotary Post Prom in May.
“We’re hoping that we get people from everywhere,” said Villanueva.
Love Your Prom is scheduled for 2 p.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Waterford Love Inc. location, 220 E Main St.