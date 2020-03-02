Love Inc.'s Waterford location wants you to Love Your Prom

WATERFORD — The Love Inc. boutique in Waterford is putting on an event that assures any young woman will be able to love their prom.

The Love Your Prom event, which is scheduled for March 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature over 200 dresses, some new and some slightly used, for $30 or less. But the event will be about more than dress shopping.

“We want to make it a fun experience for the girl,” said Maria Villanueva, floor manager for the Waterford boutique, 220 E. Main St.

A boutique experience

Volunteers will be there to help girls pair the right dress with shoes, jewelry and bags to match. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and raffle prizes drawn, including a limousine ride to prom, meal vouchers and more.

Plus all funds will go towards Love Inc.’s activities in the western Racine County, such as counseling, social services, a food pantry, the program to adopt a family for Christmas and more.

“Every purchase is going to go on to help somebody else,” said Villanueva.