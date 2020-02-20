Love Inc. executive director to retire

BURLINGTON — Barbara Howard will be retiring at the end of June after five-and-a-half years as the Executive Director of Love, Inc., the nonprofit’s board of directors has announced.

Under Howard’s leadership, Burlington-based Love, Inc. has continued to grow from a small organization supported by one thrift store to an expansive operation with five stores and over 40 social service programs. Howard’s leadership in opening the new home store in 2018 has been instrumental in the store’s ongoing success.

“Barb has done a tremendous job in guiding and developing Love, Inc. into the organization that it is today," said Board President Peter Smet. "The Board of Directors is saddened to see Barb retire, and is indebted to Barb for the time, effort, energy and passion she has invested in this organization and the community.

The board will begin an immediate search for Howard’s replacement, Smet said.

"We appreciate the notice that Barb has provided to allow Love, Inc. Board of Directors time to find her successor and assist the new executive director with a smooth transition,” Smet said.

For more information on Love, Inc. go online to to ​love-inc.net​.

