Louise 'Mother' Hunter, founder of Love and Charity, dies at age 85

DelRay is the 13th of 67 grandchildren — he gave up on counting her great-grandchildren once they exceeded 150 — and he jokes that he was more like Hunter's 22nd child. Still, she kept track of every one of them, which may have helped her keep her mind sharp as she aged, he said.

"She knew every last one of our names. She knew all of her kids' names, she knew all her grandkids' names and she knew all of her great-grandkids' names," DelRay said. "It kept her on point."

DelRay said that when he was growing up, the family home had 15 children living there. He said it could be chaotic, but there was a strong bond between them.

"We all stuck together," he said. "One fall, we all fall. That’s how we go down."

That bond was forged by two major forces in the Hunter household: church and music. DelRay said he remembered they went to church almost every day — choir practice one day, Bible study the next and so on.

"She was a praying mother and a praying grandmother," said DelRay.

With all that time spent in the church, each child taught themselves how to play one musical instrument or another. They'd often play music together.

"We learned about every instrument there was," he said.