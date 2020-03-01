Louise 'Mother' Hunter, founder of Love and Charity, dies at age 85

RACINE — Louise "Mother" Hunter, founder of Love and Charity Homeless Shelter and Mission, mother of 21 children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died Saturday at the age of 85.
Hunter, who migrated to Racine from Mississippi, opened the Louise Hunter Love and Charity Club at 218 Main St., in the 1970s. She continued to operate the charity as it grew into a full mission and shelter at 1031 Douglas Ave. Hunter operated the mission and shelter until she retired in 2016.
"She left here peacefully," her grandson, DelRay Hunter, said Sunday evening in a phone interview.
Love and Charity
In a 1974 Journal Times report, Hunter said the club was open to anyone who wanted to donate time or goods for those in need; she would provide the love.
"(S)ince the Lord provided for me and my family, I got to share with others," Hunter said at the time.
DelRay said that philosophy extended beyond her work at the shelter and into her family home, where she made sure everyone was fed.
"I can remember growing up when she cooked a meal for us; she didn’t just cook for us, she cooked for the neighborhood," DelRay said. "Kids she didn’t even know, kids we didn’t even know, were in our house eating ... we shared our house with the whole neighborhood."
DelRay is the 13th of 67 grandchildren — he gave up on counting her great-grandchildren once they exceeded 150 — and he jokes that he was more like Hunter's 22nd child. Still, she kept track of every one of them, which may have helped her keep her mind sharp as she aged, he said.
"She knew every last one of our names. She knew all of her kids' names, she knew all her grandkids' names and she knew all of her great-grandkids' names," DelRay said. "It kept her on point."
DelRay said that when he was growing up, the family home had 15 children living there. He said it could be chaotic, but there was a strong bond between them.
"We all stuck together," he said. "One fall, we all fall. That’s how we go down."
That bond was forged by two major forces in the Hunter household: church and music. DelRay said he remembered they went to church almost every day — choir practice one day, Bible study the next and so on.
"She was a praying mother and a praying grandmother," said DelRay.
With all that time spent in the church, each child taught themselves how to play one musical instrument or another. They'd often play music together.
"We learned about every instrument there was," he said.
Somehow, in the midst of all this, Hunter continued to run Love and Charity. As difficult as it would be to count all her progeny, it would be equally difficult to count every award, banquet or honor bestowed on Hunter for her work.
Now, the challenge for her family is to find a space that can hold everyone who wants to wish her farewell.
"Because she was an icon for the City of Racine," said DelRay. "She wasn’t just a grandma, mom to me, she was a grandma, mom to Racine, Milwaukee ... I truly believe that Racine was blessed to have a woman of that caliber living here."
The family is in the process of making arrangements to memorialize her, Delray said.