Lots of water, but no serious rain-related incidents reported after historic rainfall in Racine County

RACINE — More than a half-foot of rain poured this weekend on the Racine area. That has never happened before; it was the highest recorded single-day rainfall in local history.

Area record rainfalls reported include:

6.75 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant.

8.1 inches at John H. Batten Airport Sunday.

9.76 inches of precipitation on Racine's west side Sunday and Monday.

7.5 inches of rain in Caledonia before 10 p.m. Sunday, as the rain was still falling.

The prior single-day area record was 4.8 inches of rain. That was recorded on April 5, 1947, at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the National Weather Service.

The oldest records NWS has for Racine are from May 1, 1896.

Warnings

A flood warning was in place Sunday evening across southeastern Wisconsin, but no major flooding was reported.

"We were fortunate," Union Grove Village Administrator Kerry Bennett said.

Officials in Waterford and Burlington also reported no significant flooding, although water levels were elevated in some areas, power outages were reported, and tree damage occurred throughout the county.

Racine County Public Works Director Julie Anderson said the lack of massive flooding was largely because other recent flooding incidents brought several consistent days of heavy rain, as opposed to one single day of intense rain following little precipitation over the previous three months.

Sam Kuffel, a Kenosha-native meteorologist with WDJT-TV (CBS 58), reported that Racine received more rain Sunday than throughout most of the summer of 2022. During June, July and August, Racine recorded just 6.51 inches of precipitation, a relatively dry summer.

There were multiple reports of vehicles stuck in water on roadways during the night — including two near the intersection of highways 31 and MM — and numerous households experiencing basement flooding, but there were no serious incidents directly caused by the rain reported.

There was discharge of diluted wastewater from Racine's sanitary sewer system both on Sept. 11 and 12, but totals of the amount released are not expected to be released until the end of the week. According to the Racine Water Utility: "Significant rainfall accumulation and sustained duration resulted in the surcharging of sewer infrastructure and discharge into the river and lake. The system operated as designed in response to excess peak wet weather flows but was eventually overwhelmed by the rain event with initial reports of 6.75 inches over the duration."

"I ... checked with the Racine County parks and highways teams on a few occasions last night and this morning, and we have no incidents or damage to report," Anderson said in an email Monday morning. "Since the rainfall was a long-duration event — as opposed to flash flooding — there is some ponding in areas, which is expected, but so far nothing major to report."

Added Caledonia Deputy Police Chief Shawn Engleman: "The PD has not had any calls related to the rain. Some of the ditches are flooded and the Root River is higher than normal, but other than that, it’s been business as usual."

According to We Energies, at least 1,600 households in the Racine area were without power at some point overnight Sunday. The Mount Pleasant Police Department also reported a wire on fire on the 4000 block of Miller Lane, stoplights going out at the intersection of Meachem and Durand avenues, and a stop sign blown down near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Durand Avenue.

The City of Racine's Department of Public Works issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying: "We have not experienced any serious problems from a DPW standpoint except for some minor standing water in low lying areas where flows exceeded the capacity of the catch basin receiving it, which have already been resolved. In terms of public works infrastructure, we haven’t experienced any significant damage. We expect that there will be significant private property issues in terms of flooded basements. While we do not know those numbers just yet, we are mobilizing forces to assist in the clean-up in the coming days."

Other parts of southeastern Wisconsin saw other weather-related incidents.

At Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove, a bus ended up off the road and stuck in standing water Monday morning. Hillary Mintz of WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported students riding on the bus had to climb out through a rear emergency door.

State plow trucks were deployed on Interstate 94 Monday morning to attempt to clear standing water. A stretch of the westbound interstate in Waukesha County was closed until 2:30 p.m. Monday as crews pumped water away from a low point that was slow to drain.

So, why so much rain?

"It's a situation where you've got all the right ingredients coming together,” NWS Meteorologist Cameron Miller said. He said there are three primary factors coming together to create the conditions for the unprecedented downpour:

Lots of moisture in the air. "Most of the time, anytime we get these really good rains, it's usually moisture that comes up from the Gulf of Mexico."

What is known as “a surface low-pressure system,” which Miller called “one of our big weather makers,” coming north from central Illinois and settling over the southwestern edge of Lake Michigan. Low-pressure systems typically bring weather events, while high-pressure systems are associated with clear skies.

The biggest difference-maker has been how slow this stormfront has been moving. “It’s basically lingering in one spot,” Miller said.

If it had been snow Generally, one inch of precipitation under conditions that create rain equals about 10 inches of precipitation if conditions would create snow instead. "Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media at 11:14 p.m. Sunday night. "To give some perspective, if this rain were snow it would be 90-110 inches (7½-8⅓ feet)." That much snowfall would by far be a record for Racine too. Racine's one-day snowfall record, according to the National Weather Service, was 24 inches on Feb. 2, 2011.

Cleaning up

Fosters reStore, 2000 Lathrop Ave., Racine, was closed Monday due to "major flooding" in its building.

Co-owner Dave Fricke said rainfall on the building's flat roof got between the flashing — a piece of metal meant to prevent leaks — and the walls themselves. Water began pouring onto the first floor Sunday evening, becoming more than an inch deep in some areas.

When asked how much damage the business suffered, Fricke chuckled and said, "I have no idea."

The two-story thrift store is expected to be reopen Tuesday. Most of the water had been cleaned up by morning, although Fricke, his wife/reStore co-owner, Chris Fricke, and their daughter remained at work Monday morning disposing of damaged goods and cleaning the carpeting.

History National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller noted that record-keeping for most of the last 125 years in Racine has been spotty. But, with the records that do exist dating back to the late 1800s from multiple sources, the National Weather Service is aware of no dates in Racine County history when nearly this much rain fell. According to tracking from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, other record-setting days locally included: Aug. 18, 1978: 5.37 inches in Union Grove.

June 13, 1940: 5.09 inches in Burlington.

Sept. 11, 1933: 4.1 inches in the City of Racine. The all-time record for most rain in a 24-hour period in Wisconsin history was 11.72 inches on June 24, 1946, in the City of Mellen in Ashland County. The worldwide record for most rain in 24 hours came Jan. 7-8, 1966, when 71.8 inches (one-fifth inch short a six feet) of rain poured on the mountainous island, Réunion, in the Indian Ocean during a tropical cyclone.

Scott Williams of The Journal Times contributed to this report.