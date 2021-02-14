Lots of Lasagna Love | Volunteer home cooks deliver lasagnas to community

“There’s the food insecurity piece of it, but a lot of people just need some comfort right now,” she said. “It’s not just because you can’t afford it.

“There are neighbors who want to help. The weeks that I see people without a match, they wish they had a match.”

Jessica Safransky Schacht, chief operating officer at United Way of Racine County, began volunteering with Lasagna Love in December.

She said there have been hard times in her life where someone dropping off a hot meal to her and her family has been “the kindest thing to experience.”

“It not only feeds you — you need to eat — but somebody took that time to make sure that I have this thing that I needed,” Safransky Schacht said.

Families helping each other

Lasagna Love provides a base recipe, but cooks can alter it however they like, or to the requestor’s needs. Kis said she has fun making lasagnas with her family.

“I usually make one for us to eat,” she said. No matter what she does to the lasagna, Kis said, her family “loves it.”