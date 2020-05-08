'Lot of cases' from Easter gatherings, Mayor Mason warns ahead of Mother's Day

“You might think, ‘Well it’s just 30 or 40 of my family’ or ‘It’s just 20 of my family, what’s the big deal?’” he said. “If you’re in close proximity to each other, if you’re not doing what you need to do to maintain the social distancing and maintain the social distancing bubble you have with your immediate household, you do risk spreading coronavirus. So, please be thoughtful about that as you think about how to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend.”

Mason acknowledged that it’s not easy to ask people not to gather, especially on Easter nor on Mother’s Day and other holidays. Mason said he hasn’t seen his own mother in the midst of the pandemic and that his children were looking forward to celebrating with his wife, Rebecca Mason.

“That’s what we love to do and that’s how we celebrate family ... we certainly have special events that we would like to do with our moms,” Mason said. “If you want to make sure that mom’s still around next year, it might not be the time to have a big extended family get-together and risk exposing your loved ones to coronavirus.”

“Its really important we keep that message going: Large gatherings result in spikes of coronavirus cases.” Racine Mayor Cory Mason

