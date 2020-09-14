Lost Bearings Corn Maze at Bear Paw Beach opens; park offers other fall activities

CALEDONIA — Usually, the cornfield space near Bear Paw Beach in Jellystone Park Camp-Resort is rented out. This year, it’s an 8-acre corn maze, and next to it are other fall activities including apple cannons, a playground, a haunted trail and more.
The idea came from one of the park’s owners, Randy Isaacson. Many campgrounds he’s visited do special fall activities.
“Part of it is wanting to extend what the campers enjoy,” said Theresa Isaacson, Randy’s wife and co-owner of Jellystone Park. “They love Halloween and we wanted to come up with something for them to do. We have a lot of fall camping.”
Randy said another good reason to have the fall activities was to be able to include outsiders who aren’t camping on the grounds.
“The land was speaking to us, saying ‘do something with me,’ ” Theresa said. “We’re creating more memories.”
The whole Isaacson family joined in creating the fall addition to the park: Randy and Theresa have three daughters and 12 grandchildren. The daughters did more of the planning, designing and logistics of opening up the activities; the grandchildren are the guinea pigs to test them out.
“We’ve got our own focus group. So as far as figuring out what’s fun, they’ll let us know,” Randy said.
The corn maze, located at 10006 7 Mile Road in Caledonia, is called Lost Bearings Corn Maze, a play on words referring to the “Yogi Bear” cartoon series from which the Jellystone name is derived.
The corn maze opened at noon Friday. It is to be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 1, from noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Other activities include a mini maze, pedal bikes, a pumpkin patch, maze games, archery and a Haunted Trail. The Haunted Trail opens for free only to campers the weekend of Sept. 18, and after that opens to everyone including non-campers after the camping season is closed, Oct. 12.
There are some fees for the corn maze and for outsiders to use certain facilities. The apple cannons are $1 an apple for anyone.
Jellystone Park rec staffers are also doing periodic activities with groups throughout the day including tie-dye and scarecrow building. But the apple cannons and corn maze have been the most popular activities so far.
“We really focus on families with children,” Randy said.
For more information and to purchase ticket packages in advance, go to the website, bearpawbeach.com/cornmaze.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.