Lost Bearings Corn Maze at Bear Paw Beach opens; park offers other fall activities

CALEDONIA — Usually, the cornfield space near Bear Paw Beach in Jellystone Park Camp-Resort is rented out. This year, it’s an 8-acre corn maze, and next to it are other fall activities including apple cannons, a playground, a haunted trail and more.

The idea came from one of the park’s owners, Randy Isaacson. Many campgrounds he’s visited do special fall activities.

“Part of it is wanting to extend what the campers enjoy,” said Theresa Isaacson, Randy’s wife and co-owner of Jellystone Park. “They love Halloween and we wanted to come up with something for them to do. We have a lot of fall camping.”

Randy said another good reason to have the fall activities was to be able to include outsiders who aren’t camping on the grounds.

“The land was speaking to us, saying ‘do something with me,’ ” Theresa said. “We’re creating more memories.”

The whole Isaacson family joined in creating the fall addition to the park: Randy and Theresa have three daughters and 12 grandchildren. The daughters did more of the planning, designing and logistics of opening up the activities; the grandchildren are the guinea pigs to test them out.