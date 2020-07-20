Lost and found: Former Racine Olde Tymes Photo owner trying to reunite clients with images

Sifting through his Olde Tymes business files, Wick has attempted to reconnect with his past clients with little success, given divorces, deaths, family relocations and the societal shift from landlines to cellular phones.

“I have a stack here of maybe 200 cards of people’s names,” he noted. “I tried calling — disconnected numbers, no landlines anymore. I tried reaching out and I got maybe fifteen and kind of gave up … trying to reach people.”

Although he finds himself an unwitting photographic caretaker of time, the clock is ticking. Time, at least in this case, is about to run out.

Looking to simplify his life and concentrate his energies on newer entrepreneurial endeavors like his retro Racine-themed Airbnb Red Birch on Erie, Wick used a rummage sale last weekend to possibly spur some serendipitous reconnections, albeit with little luck in doing so.

Looking to cast a wider net — or possibly send up a desperate flare — in his quest to return bits of personal history to their rightful owners, Wick turned to The Journal Times for assistance.