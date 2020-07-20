Lost and found: Former Racine Olde Tymes Photo owner trying to reunite clients with images

CALEDONIA — Doug Wick has lots of time on his hands.
As it turns out, the 68-year-old Caledonia resident has boxes and boxes of time — hundreds, perhaps thousands, of black-and-white, color and sepia-toned moments frozen in time for posterity, the occupational byproduct of running Olde Tymes Photo, Retail & Service Studio at 303 1/2 Main St. in Downtown Racine from 1984-2014.
Although at their most basic just thin pieces of paper coated with light-sensitive chemicals, the uniquely personal images exposed onto the photo paper give them their true value as a nostalgic and intimate medium.
A unique dilemma
Awash in unclaimed duplicate wedding and old-time studio portraiture, closed-eye and funny-face outtakes, film negatives and file CDs of photo restorations accumulated in 30 years of business — and that’s with “99% picked up” — Wick finds himself serving as the de facto curator of other people’s history, thousands of faces with millions of stories.
It’s a dilemma for Wick. He can’t bear to throw the images away, but he also needs the space.
“There are so many pictures and negatives that I just could not throw them away in all good conscience,” Wick said. “What did studios do with all of these? Did they just throw them away? These are moments in history.”
Sifting through his Olde Tymes business files, Wick has attempted to reconnect with his past clients with little success, given divorces, deaths, family relocations and the societal shift from landlines to cellular phones.
“I have a stack here of maybe 200 cards of people’s names,” he noted. “I tried calling — disconnected numbers, no landlines anymore. I tried reaching out and I got maybe fifteen and kind of gave up … trying to reach people.”
Although he finds himself an unwitting photographic caretaker of time, the clock is ticking. Time, at least in this case, is about to run out.
Looking to simplify his life and concentrate his energies on newer entrepreneurial endeavors like his retro Racine-themed Airbnb Red Birch on Erie, Wick used a rummage sale last weekend to possibly spur some serendipitous reconnections, albeit with little luck in doing so.
Looking to cast a wider net — or possibly send up a desperate flare — in his quest to return bits of personal history to their rightful owners, Wick turned to The Journal Times for assistance.
“I want to get the word out that they’re available and I’ll still have them for a good month — and then I just don’t know what to do with them,” Wick said. “I’ve saved them for a long time, probably moved them 10 times over the years. I’ve stored them for the people, for the families, for the memories that they can still have, if they want them, for free. Come and take them. It’s time for them to go somewhere.”
A passion for photography
Wick came by his interest in photography by following in the footsteps of his father, Ray M. Wick, owner of Wick’s Photo Center in Downtown Racine, advertised in The Journal Times as carrying “Racine’s most complete selection of brand name cameras and accessories” and specializing in providing instruction in the use of camera equipment.
“My dad, as a kid, was interested in photography,” he recalled. “He worked for Eastman Kodak in Milwaukee. When World War II came around, he got into the Air Force and did reconnaissance photos and processing for them. When he came out in ’46, he opened his photography shop, Wick’s, in Downtown Racine at 507 Main St. in the Venetian Theater Building. He moved into the Rialto at 519 Main Street, the Baker Block building, in ’53, and to the Lerner Building, 416-18 Main, in '75. He had his photography business until ’83.”
When Doug returned to Racine from California in 1975, he worked alongside his dad, “learning the business,” until Ray sold the business out of the family in 1983. Doug Wick stayed on with the new owner, Ernest Groth, then moved on the following year, hanging out a shingle for Olde Tymes.
“I recognized I had to get away from my father’s old store, the old family business,” he called. “In 1984, I left that concern and started my own business from scratch.”
Fantasy studio a popular draw
A keen observer of the decline of traditional photography and camera shops with the advent of point-and-shoot cameras that turned anyone into a photographer, Wick, a degreed Certified Professional Counselor with the Master Photo Dealers and Finishers Association, opened Olde Tymes as a niche photography business — a vintage-styled photo studio combining black-and-white and sepia-toned photography with a variety of fantasy photo shoot props scavenged from antique shops, second-hand stores and local alleyways.
“People laughed at me and said, ‘You’re never gonna survive. We’re not the Dells,’ ” Wick recalled of naysayers. “But I did survive, working a lot of hours and eating a lot of popcorn and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches.”
In the end, Wick had the last laugh, enjoying a 30-year run as one of Downtown Racine’s unique destination businesses. During its run, Olde Tymes drew a steady stream of would-be Prohibition gangsters, cowboys, Wild West outlaws and gamblers, sea captains, Indian warriors and maidens, Southern belles and Roaring Twenties flappers.
“It’s a human need for fantasy — an opportunity, for just a few minutes, to be the character we want to be that we can’t be,” Wick said of Olde Tymes’ popularity. “It’s like going up in your grandma’s attic and dressing up from things in the old trunk. People came in and had fun.”
Riding the momentum of a Downtown district revitalizing after decades of decline, Wick also prospered by expanding into a neighboring storefront and diversifying into other sideline businesses including Pack-N-Ship, soaps and scented oils store Common Scents, and antiques and collectibles shop Something U Need.
“The people that came Downtown really appreciated the service and quality of my businesses and the other businesses that were Downtown,” Wick said. “They knew that we were small concerns, good people — and they came down repeatedly though the years.”
Also helpful, he noted, was support from community business leaders.
“We had all the big names in Racine: Howard Packard from Johnson’s Wax, members of the Johnson family, John Batten and his wife Katie, George Wheary.” Wick recalled. “They all knew the heart, the core of the city, was Downtown Racine. It still is. We did them right, they did us right. It was an even exchange of loyalty, quality services and products. I was glad to be a part of that.”
For more information regarding Wick’s stock of unclaimed and surplus photos, negatives and photo restoration image storage CDs, call or text Wick at 262-721-7264.
