Loss estimated at $10,000 in Green Street vehicle fire

RACINE — Damage was estimated at $10,000 following a vehicle fire at 3:16 a.m. Monday at 2508 Green St.

According to Lt. Scott Sorce of the Racine Fire Department, fire crews contained and extinguished the fire in the vehicle, which was parked close to the residence, before the blaze extended to the building. Sorce said occupants of the home were told by a neighbor to exit the rear of the home to avoid injury.

There were no injuries or displacements as a result of the incident, which remained under investigation as of Monday morning.

Racine firefighters also quickly extinguished a 3:20 p.m. Sunday fire at 1014 N. Memorial Drive, with losses estimated at $1,000.

Sorce reported that fire crews arriving on scene found light smoke and fire coming from around the rear door frame. There were no injuries associated with the incident, which remained under investigation as of Monday.

Racine Police assisted at both fire scenes.

