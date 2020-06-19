Losing a legend: Frank Lamping, Packers Fan Hall of Famer, loses cancer battle

Vos was referring to the main character in the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” about a man who forsakes his goals and dreams to help his family and community.

Lamping's impact reached so far and wide that Community State Bank celebrated the community leader as the first recipient of the Frank Lamping Community Service Award on Sept. 5, 2019.

"Anyone who knows Frank knows that he is one of the most selfless people," said Scott Huedepohl, Community State Bank president and CEO, on Sept. 5, 2019. "I want everyone to know Frank's kind heart. We need more people like that in this world and I'm honored that I know him."

Lamping had been battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2013.

After being told he had just days to live, a parade was held for him last Saturday with police, firefighters and packers fans taking part to show their love and appreciation for him and all that he has done over the years. He passed away on Thursday at his home.

A public visitation is set for June 26, from 2-7 p.m., at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home at 908 11th Ave.