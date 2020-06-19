Losing a legend: Frank Lamping, Packers Fan Hall of Famer, loses cancer battle

UNION GROVE — Frank Lamping, beloved Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Famer from Union Grove, has lost his long battle with prostate cancer at age 63.
Lamping's love for the Packers started when he was a kid, watching games with his father while growing up in Union Grove. Lamping fell in love with the team's quarterback at the time, a 17th round draft pick from Alabama named Bart Starr.
"To me, he's the greatest quarterback that ever played," Lamping said on Dec. 30, 2016. "He's my hero. I love Brett Favre and I love Aaron Rodgers, but Bart is my man."
Lamping's love for the team would only grow from there. He held season tickets in the front row in the end zone on the Packers side of the field and would wear his signature Packers construction worker-style hard hat. He would also wear game-worn Ty Detmer cleats that were autographed by the former Packers backup quarterback to each game.
He amassed quite a collection of memorabilia over the years that included cleats worn by Hall of Famer Reggie White during the final football game at Milwaukee County Stadium, a check signed by Vince Lombardi, a piece of the goal post from the Ice Bowl, sod from Lambeau Field planted in his backyard, eight different-sized Packers helmets, autographs galore and a ticket stub from the first game he attended, on Aug. 31, 1968, in Milwaukee.
With his dedication to the team running so deep, it was no wonder then that he was inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in 2017, the 19th such inductee. He became the second Racine County resident to receive that honor with Jim Becker being among the 19 inductees.
Not only was Lamping dedicated to his favorite team, but also to his community.
Lamping volunteered his time to multiple community organizations including the Union Grove Lions Club (30 years), Leadership Union Grove, Relay for Life (17 years), Union Grove/Yorkville Land Use Planning Committee, Union Grove Recreation, Yorkville Liaison, Union Grove History Seekers, Blacksmith of Oak Clearing Museum, Milwaukee Genealogy Member, Burlington Genealogy Member, Henningfeld Family Reunion chairman, Union Grove High School Class of 1974 Reunion Committee member, Union Grove Men's Volleyball League and Union Grove Recreation Youth Basketball League.
All of his work in the community throughout the years didn't go unnoticed either. In 2012, the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce recognized him as its Citizen of the Year and in 2017, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos honored him with the Wisconsin Hometown Hero Award, the state Assembly's highest citizen recognition.
"Frank dedicates himself not only to his beloved team, but also to his community," Vos said on Feb. 21, 2017. "He represents all that is good in Wisconsin; you could say this is his 'George Bailey' moment."
Vos was referring to the main character in the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” about a man who forsakes his goals and dreams to help his family and community.
Lamping's impact reached so far and wide that Community State Bank celebrated the community leader as the first recipient of the Frank Lamping Community Service Award on Sept. 5, 2019.
"Anyone who knows Frank knows that he is one of the most selfless people," said Scott Huedepohl, Community State Bank president and CEO, on Sept. 5, 2019. "I want everyone to know Frank's kind heart. We need more people like that in this world and I'm honored that I know him."
Lamping had been battling stage 4 prostate cancer since 2013.
After being told he had just days to live, a parade was held for him last Saturday with police, firefighters and packers fans taking part to show their love and appreciation for him and all that he has done over the years. He passed away on Thursday at his home.
A public visitation is set for June 26, from 2-7 p.m., at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home at 908 11th Ave.
The proceedings will follow Racine's health and safety guidelines of six feet social distancing and masks are suggested. In Lamping's honor, Packers attire is encouraged.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.