RACINE — Robert Wittke is looking to get put in the game — legislatively speaking.
The former Case High School assistant basketball coach and current president of the Racine Unified School Board is preparing for this first term in the state Assembly.
“Obviously some of the experience that I’ve got being on the board of the fifth largest school district in the state, I intend to bring that to the Capitol,” Wittke said. “And I will look to be part of or try to contribute to policies that will affect education.”
And he’ll be in a good position to do that as he has been appointed to serve on the Assembly’s education committee as well as be a member of the committees on college and universities, jobs and the economy, science and technology and vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Learning from Weatherston
Wittke, a Republican from Wind Point who worked as a corporate tax professional, is taking over as the next representative in the 62nd Assembly District, previously held by Tom Weatherston who decided not to run for re-election. The district stretches across the top of the county, from Wind Point to Norway.
Weatherston was very involved in Wittke’s campaign and is helping him with the transition from private citizen to public official.
“Tom really understood the district,” Wittke said. “He’s been able to give me a preview of what it’s like to operate within the Capitol.”
Since being elected, Wittke has attended a two-day conference for freshman legislators to introduce them to different state agencies that they will likely use to craft or research legislation.
“It is everything and more than I expected,” Wittke said. “Just being in the Capitol for long periods of time is really humbling. It really is a beautiful place.”
Being in the Assembly chambers, is when Wittke said he got a sense of what a great honor it will be to serve and he is thankful to the voters for giving him this opportunity.
Difficult votes
“I think it really starts to focus you on the responsibilities and the duties that you have, it starts you on the journey to try to make the best contributions that you can,” Wittke said.
Like being on the School Board, Wittke expects there will be votes on “50-50” issues that might be difficult votes to take.
“Fifty percent of the people may think that what you’re doing is exactly what they want,” Wittke said. “Then there may be 50 percent of people who don’t think that’s the right answer.”
But every elected official deals with criticism at some point and Wittke knows he can’t take it personally.
“A lot of that has to do with how you take feedback,” Wittke said. “It’s just the way you approach your office and move forward with the things that you have to do.”
Working on the School Board, Wittke said he learned how to “temper” his feelings on items for a vote in order to be able to work effectively with others.
“You can have strong opinions, you can have things that you’re passionate about, if you try to get too much into the details right away, you’ll fall far short of what you got,” Wittke said. “If you go there thinking you’ll have 15 or 20 bills introduced for action, that’s a really noble goal but it’s not a realistic one.”
Wittke has not yet indicated if he will continue serving on the School Board after he begins work as a state legislator.
Working with Evers
Incoming Democrat Tony Evers is also preparing to be sworn in as governor, which means the state will have divided government.
Wittke said on issues like workforce development, education and transportation, legislators will have to work harder “to get to the point where we’re solving the issues that we have.”
“We still have to continue to move the state forward,” Wittke said. “We have to find common ground to solve issues and then work from there.”
