 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look for Armenian Fest on Sunday at a new location
0 Comments
top story

Look for Armenian Fest on Sunday at a new location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Armenian Picnic

A band sports traditional Armenian instruments like the Oud, a guitar-like instrument, and the kanun, a zither-like instrument at Armenian Picnic Sunday.

 JACK ZELLWEGER

RACINE — There is something new with the annual Armenian Fest: Its location. Otherwise, it’s the same great festival.

The festivities this year are being held at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., Racine. The Fest is Sunday, Aug. 1, from noon to 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There will still be the food, dancing, games, and gifts that are an annual part of Armenian Fest.

The public can pre-order items online: https://www.armenianfest.net/

Armenian Picnic

Girls perform a traditional Armenian dance at Armenian Picnic in Johnson Park Sunday, June 25, 2017. 
Armenian Picnic (copy)

Attendees of Armenian Fest 2017 participate in a traditional Armenian dance at Johnson Park.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News