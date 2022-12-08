Look at this set. Isn't it neat? | Volunteers bring theatergoers under the sea

RACINE — Bringing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to stage has its challenges. There are merpeople, singing fish friends, magic spells and a shipwreck.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, staff and volunteers put their creativity to the test to bring the magic of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to the local stage.

Doug Instenes, the Guild’s managing and artistic director, said “We could not put on a show like this without our volunteers.”

As the production prepared for Friday’s opening night, a volunteer helped paint the floor. Another used their skills to fix the electrical mechanisms that propel the boat used in the “Kiss the Girl” scene. Others were furiously stitching costumes.

Some of the volunteers are retired while others take time off of work — sometimes unpaid — for no other reason than the joy that comes with being involved with a stage show.

“It’s quite the production,” said Jane Srnick, tech director for Racine Theatre Guild, who has been working for months planning to bring theatergoers under the sea, to the land and to a witch’s cave.

Props

Jill Neider is a long-time volunteer for the Racine Theatre Guild, but “The Little Mermaid” is the first time she has been the prop designer.

Neider needed a little convincing, she admitted with a laugh, because it can be a bit intimidating.

Dates The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday, with two more performances Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and another at 2 p.m. Sunday. A second weekend of four performances following the same schedule is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 18. Director Doug Instenes said while “The Little Mermaid” is thought of as a kid’s show, people should keep in mind there are scary elements. There is thunder and lightning, so it is loud, but there are also scary sea creatures, so the show may not be appropriate for very small children. For ticket information, visit racinetheatre.org/production/the-little-mermaid or call the box office at 262-633-4218.

The audience at the Racine Theatre Guild is seated on three sides of the stage and is very close, so the props must look convincing — even the plates of fish that are only briefly seen.

Creating the magic for stage that Disney animators drew also presented a challenge.

Neider shared they particularly struggled because the sparkling stars kept flying off King Triton’s trident every time the actor (Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger) slammed it down.

All that was fantastical in the 1989 animated film — for which a live-action remake is due out next year — that people love must be created for the stage, she explained. These are not things on-hand.

Although the days were sometimes long — Neider put in 10-hour shifts in the last week — it was a lot of fun and Neider said she would consider doing it again.

Costumes

“The Little Mermaid” is a big production with many wigs and costumes.

Jeanne Christensen, who is in charge of hair and makeup for the production, said the show requires 17 wigs in a variety of fanciful colors.

“They said if I did a good job, next year they’re doubling my salary," the longtime volunteer joked.

In the week before the show opens, the wardrobe crew was sitting behind yards of sparkling fabric, putting the finishing touches on the last few costumes.

Penny Giese was running red, sequined fabric through her sewing machine for Sebastian (Paul Marquez) the crab while Cynthy McCrory created a fringed belt for King Triton.

The costume pieces in particular took some creativity and time because clothing for mermaids and other fantastical creatures cannot be pulled from the wardrobe.

Volunteers

John Whyte is the sound tech for the show, which means with a push of a button he brings up the sounds and music.

Whyte is one of the many people working out of sight to help bring the magic to “The Little Mermaid.”

“I love it,” he said of being the sound tech, comparing it to the thrill he gets playing the trumpet — filling the room with a beautiful sound.

In fact, with a cue from stage manager Eric Guttenberg, Whyte starts the show with a push of a button on the keyboard that launches the iconic score.

Guttenberg, meanwhile, is communicating with half-a-dozen people by headset to ensure the show moves as it should.

“He is the man,” Whyte said of Guttenberg. “Everything depends on him. He is the heart of the operation.”

Fran Maccanelli, the light tech, is also taking cues from Guttenberg to ensure the lighting from scene to scene comes up and sets the mood.

The lighting is particularly important in “The Little Mermaid.” Special lights were installed to give the audience that feeling of being “under the sea.”