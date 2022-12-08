Look at this set. Isn't it neat? | Volunteers bring theatergoers under the sea

RACINE — Bringing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to stage has its challenges. There are merpeople, singing fish friends, magic spells and a shipwreck.
At the Racine Theatre Guild, staff and volunteers put their creativity to the test to bring the magic of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to the local stage.
Doug Instenes, the Guild’s managing and artistic director, said “We could not put on a show like this without our volunteers.”
As the production prepared for Friday’s opening night, a volunteer helped paint the floor. Another used their skills to fix the electrical mechanisms that propel the boat used in the “Kiss the Girl” scene. Others were furiously stitching costumes.
Some of the volunteers are retired while others take time off of work — sometimes unpaid — for no other reason than the joy that comes with being involved with a stage show.
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
Jane Srnick demonstrates the special effect used for Ursula's cauldron for Racine Theater Guild's upcoming show, "Disney's The Little Mermaid." The show will run from Dec 09 to Dec 18 at Racine Theater Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
When the Racine Theatre Guild needed a bust that starts the show in one piece and then breaks later on, the team knew just who to call: Gary and Linda Kroes. In years past, they have built a stage car that was seen in "Grease," a "talking" camel for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," and a large bed that could spin for "A Christmas Carol."