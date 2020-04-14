Longtime Unified board member Dennis Wiser loses seat to Coey

RACINE — After 12 years on the Racine Unified School Board, Dennis Wiser lost his seat to Kenosha Bradford High School teacher Scott Coey in the April 7 election.
According to the election results announced Monday, Coey beat the incumbent to represent Unified’s District 2, with 1,731 votes to Wiser’s 1,504.
“I probably haven’t screamed that loud in excitement in a long time,” Coey said of his reaction to winning the seat. “I’m excited to serve in the district that I grew up in.”
Coey graduated from Park High School in 2006.
District 2 covers the southeasternmost part of the school district, including parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.
“I’m grateful for the 12 years I was able to spend on the School Board and I would like to wish the board and the superintendent the best of luck,” Wiser said.
Wiser is a former Racine Unified teacher. He has served on the School Board since 2008 and was board president for part of that time. He also was an alderman on the Racine City Council from 2010 to 2017 and is also a former executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine Unified teachers’ union.
Coey thanked Wiser for his years on the board and said he hoped that Wiser would stay involved in education in some way and continue to give his input.
Coey teaches advanced placement geography, sociology, government and world history classes at Bradford High. He’s also a Kenosha Education Association representative.
Some new concerns have cropped up for Coey, since he decided to run for the seat. With school buildings shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's wondering how high school students will obtain the credits they need and how teachers will prepare them for future classes that build on skills they should have learned during this quarter.
Happy, yet disappointed
The April 7 election results were bittersweet for Wiser. Although he lost his seat on the board, the $1 billion 30-year referendum to fund school construction and renovation that he and the rest of the school board backed earlier this year that was approved by voters last week.
“When it comes to the referendum, I’m glad the public thought they were able to trust district,” Wiser said. “I’m very comfortable saying the money will be well spent and benefit the entire community.”
The referendum won by a narrow margin of five votes.
“I think it tells you a lot about Racine with it being as close as it was,” Coey said. “Some people were concerned about the ask, so the board and the district need to be as transparent as possible about what’s being done as frequently as possible.”
Coey supported the referendum, but believes the district has many other problems to address that cannot be solved with new buildings and renovations.
“I know our buildings need to be updated, but we still have a morale crisis with staff,” Coey said.
Incumbent School Board members Mike Frontier (District 3) and Brian O'Connell (District 7) were unopposed in their quests for re-election. Racine Unified School Board members serve three year terms and receive a salary of $300 per month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.