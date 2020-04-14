Longtime Unified board member Dennis Wiser loses seat to Coey

Coey teaches advanced placement geography, sociology, government and world history classes at Bradford High. He’s also a Kenosha Education Association representative.

Some new concerns have cropped up for Coey, since he decided to run for the seat. With school buildings shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's wondering how high school students will obtain the credits they need and how teachers will prepare them for future classes that build on skills they should have learned during this quarter.

Happy, yet disappointed

The April 7 election results were bittersweet for Wiser. Although he lost his seat on the board, the $1 billion 30-year referendum to fund school construction and renovation that he and the rest of the school board backed earlier this year that was approved by voters last week.

“When it comes to the referendum, I’m glad the public thought they were able to trust district,” Wiser said. “I’m very comfortable saying the money will be well spent and benefit the entire community.”

The referendum won by a narrow margin of five votes.