Longtime Town of Norway supervisor challenged by Planning Commission member

TOWN OF NORWAY — Longtime Town Supervisor Ralph Schopp faces an "in-house" challenge in the April 7 election for Town Board — one coming from within the town government. Challenging Schopp for the supervisor No. 3 post is Melissa Grohs, a member of the Town of Norway Planning Commission and former deputy town clerk.

The term is two years and pays $7,000 annually.

Timothy Hansen is running unopposed for supervisor No. 4. Christina L. Bass is running unopposed for municipal judge, which is a four-year term and pays $8,667 annually.

The candidates running for supervisor No. 3 submitted written responses to the following two questions.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

GROHS: Government transparency is always an issue for most government municipalities. I want to make sure the residents are confident about their access they can obtain from the town and gain better feedback. I would like to see the agenda materials online, not just the agenda itself. This can provide a paperless packet for board members and eliminate paper copies thrown away after the meetings.

