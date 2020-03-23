Longtime Town of Norway supervisor challenged by Planning Commission member

TOWN OF NORWAY — Longtime Town Supervisor Ralph Schopp faces an "in-house" challenge in the April 7 election for Town Board — one coming from within the town government. Challenging Schopp for the supervisor No. 3 post is Melissa Grohs, a member of the Town of Norway Planning Commission and former deputy town clerk.
The term is two years and pays $7,000 annually.
Timothy Hansen is running unopposed for supervisor No. 4. Christina L. Bass is running unopposed for municipal judge, which is a four-year term and pays $8,667 annually.
The candidates running for supervisor No. 3 submitted written responses to the following two questions.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
GROHS: Government transparency is always an issue for most government municipalities. I want to make sure the residents are confident about their access they can obtain from the town and gain better feedback. I would like to see the agenda materials online, not just the agenda itself. This can provide a paperless packet for board members and eliminate paper copies thrown away after the meetings.
You have free articles remaining.
I am a Planning Commissioner for the Town of Norway and see progressive development in our community. I want to make sure the plans fit the parcel. Lastly, a plan for employees retiring in the future. With long-term employees planning for retirement, I want to make sure the candidate selection is a smooth transition.
SCHOPP: As far as issues in the race, our town is currently running smoothly. We must constantly be aware of the town road conditions and address any issues that may come up.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
GROHS: My qualifications for making me a good candidate are having over 20 years of experience in business management including with government and nonprofits. As a former deputy clerk for the Town of Norway, I understand the full operational side of the town. I enjoyed connecting with residents and being able to resolve issues they brought to the town. If elected as a town supervisor, I would continue to connect with residents and be their voice on the board.
SCHOPP: As a town supervisor since 1998, I have attended many training, town association meetings and other avenues of education to stay current with our town and State of Wisconsin. I represent the taxpayers of the township and take pride in keeping the town clean. I stay current with town drainage issues and strive to keep roads in good condition.