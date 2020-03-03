Longtime incumbent, newcomer to face off in Racine County Board District 21 election

RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.
Incumbent Supervisor Mike Dawson of the Town of Burlington has been a county supervisor since 2004; Judi Adams, a consumer products researcher from the City of Burlington, is running for elected office for the first time.
District 21 comprises the bulk of the Town of Burlington and the southern portion of the City of Burlington.
Seats on the 21-member County Board carry two-year terms, at an annual salary of $7,000.
Adams’ and Dawson’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
ADAMS: I’m running for County Board Supervisor for the 21st District because I believe our county government should be focused on supporting our neighborhoods, delivering needed high-quality health and human services, and keeping our parks, lakes and waterways clean and accessible.
Southeastern Wisconsin is experiencing tremendous change. New sources of economic growth must be balanced with preserving the things that make Burlington such a great place to live.
The citizens of Burlington and the west end of Racine County deserve a strong, energetic voice to represent their interests on the County Board.
DAWSON: No. 1 mental health care has been a goal of our county executive, Jonathan Delagrave, since he took office. Today, anyone can go to our site www.racinecountyfamilyresourses.com to find help. No. 2 thousands of jobs are coming to Racine County in the next few years, more jobs than people to fill them. Racine has already established a community workforce strategy and teamed with RUSD, Gateway Tech College and employers to help fill this employee shortage.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
ADAMS: My first qualification is that I love living in Burlington. I have called this community home for over 20 years. My husband and I own our home here, and I am invested in keeping this a great place to live.
I have built a career around listening to people and working to understand how to improve their lives. I will take the same approach to my role on the County Board.
I am an experienced project manager that loves diving deep into details and driving for results. I am ready to work with my fellow board members and local Burlington officials to get things done for our community.
DAWSON: My past 16 years have included county public service and community involvement in our local Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, etc. I pride myself on my integrity, leadership and problem solving ability. Simply put, I enjoy helping people.