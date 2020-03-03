Longtime incumbent, newcomer to face off in Racine County Board District 21 election

RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.

Incumbent Supervisor Mike Dawson of the Town of Burlington has been a county supervisor since 2004; Judi Adams, a consumer products researcher from the City of Burlington, is running for elected office for the first time.

District 21 comprises the bulk of the Town of Burlington and the southern portion of the City of Burlington.

Seats on the 21-member County Board carry two-year terms, at an annual salary of $7,000.

Adams’ and Dawson’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

ADAMS: I’m running for County Board Supervisor for the 21st District because I believe our county government should be focused on supporting our neighborhoods, delivering needed high-quality health and human services, and keeping our parks, lakes and waterways clean and accessible.