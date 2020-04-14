Longtime incumbent Mallach defeated in Union Grove; Adam Graf returning to Village Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION GROVE — A slight changing of the guard is in store for the Union Grove Village Board, but the man taking over the Trustee No. 4 position will not need a primer on how operations of village government.

According to results released Monday, Adam Graf defeated incumbent Timothy Mallach by a total of 603 votes to 465 in the April 7 election.

Longtime incumbent Gordon Svendsen ran unopposed for the seat No. 2 and incumbent Ryan M. Johnson was unopposed for the seat No. 6. Village trustees serve two-year terms and receive $6,300 annually in compensation.

Graf works for the Racine County Parks Department and is a small business owner. He served as village trustee from 2013-2017

Mallach, who works on the custodial staff at Union Grove Elementary School, had served on the Village Board since 2006.

