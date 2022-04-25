Longtime Caledonia Village Board member Kevin Wanggaard dies unexpectedly at 61

CALEDONIA — Kevin Wanggaard would’ve done anything for his four grandchildren, ages from 9 to 21. This included teaching them to drive, riding the craziest carnival rides or bringing them to Kwik Trip for a snack at midnight.

“They all knew that Grandpa was the one they could go to for anything,” Wanggaard’s stepson Nick Keeran said. “He literally never said no to them for anything at all.”

The longtime member of the Caledonia Village Board and brother of state Sen. Van Wanggaard died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. He was 61.

Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.

“You wouldn’t be able to find anybody that could say anything bad about him,” Keeran said through tears. “He’s left a huge hole in all of our hearts that will be impossible to fill.”

Van Wanggaard said Monday he had heard from more than 100 people in the past 48 hours, all saying good things about his younger brother, who he also called his best friend. Kevin Wanggaard was the youngest of eight siblings; the other seven are all still alive.

Kevin’s death "was out of the clear blue sky," Van said, adding that it's "a very surreal thing to think that your youngest brother has died … I’m just trying to figure out: How do we pick up the slack? And that’s really hard … He always gave of himself, a really high level of integrity."

Dedicated to Caledonia

Kevin retired from the Racine Water Utility in 2021; he'd been spending time with family and working in the yard in recent months.

Keeran said that if it had to do with Caledonia, Kevin was involved. Relatives had often joked that family came first for Kevin, closely followed by the Fraternal Order of the Moose (i.e. The Moose Lodge) and the Village of Caledonia.

He served Caledonia in elected office for a total of 19 years. He was first elected to the former Caledonia Town Board as a trustee in 2003. He was re-elected in 2005 then elected as trustee No. 3 to the Village Board in 2006. He was re-elected to his position every election since.

He was the chairman of the Legislative and Licensing Committee and the I-794 Extension Committee. He was part of the Personnel Committee, Public Safety Committee and was the liaison for Real Racine. He had previously served on plenty of other village committees, commissions and boards.

He was a member of the Caledonia Historical Society and was the State Chair of Government Relations at the Fraternal Order of the Moose. He was a member of Racine Lodge No. 437, Loyal Order of Moose, and in 2019 received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

“As a Board member representing the residents of Caledonia, it is my responsibility to do what I believe is in the best interest of the community as a whole, to further our growth and maintain public services while protecting our quality of life and preserving the areas within our borders,” a statement from Kevin on the village’s website reads.

Mike Rynearson of the Wisconsin State Moose Association called Kevin “a great friend, mentor and brother” in a Facebook post.

“As Kevin sits in heaven, I hope he knows how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. My heart is broken that you left us so soon, but God has gained a special soul,” Rynearson wrote. “May Kevin rest in peace, I love you brother.”

Keeran said Kevin was the dad in his life and the best husband, uncle, brother, cousin and the “absolute best grandfather.”

Kevin loved having the family together, especially for holidays — and everyone could always count on him to be taking selfies. It didn’t matter if it was a large or small gathering, either: Kevin was the one snapping the group selfies.

Kevin taught Keeran what being a great person looks like, that you can’t take anything for granted and you can always make the best of any situation.

Keeran said Kevin had so much love for everyone, especially for his wife, Sandy Keeran-Wanggaard.

“He was everything to my mom,” Keeran said. “They didn’t do anything without each other. They were the best of friends, besides partners.”

Official comments

Village President Jim Dobbs said the village lost "a great guy."

“He was somebody who was dedicated to the village of Caledonia,” Dobbs said. “He always wanted what was best for the village and the good of all. I enjoyed my 12 years on the board greatly with him. He will be greatly missed.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, posted a statement on Facebook, saying he was “instantly heartbroken” to hear of Kevin's death.

“Kevin was a kind, wonderful man who will be truly missed,” Vos wrote. “RIP my friend.”

Newly sworn-in Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman wrote in a post that she was at a loss of words since she heard of his death.

“I’m going to miss talking local politics, who has better sign locations and your hugs,” she wrote.

Former Caledonia Trustee Ed Willing wrote on Facebook that he is remembering Kevin as a political and personal mentor, and “someone who made you feel like you were the most important thing he was doing at the moment.” He described him as “unique” “lovable” and “fiercely loyal.”

“He never wanted to argue — doesn’t mean he wouldn’t — he wanted to come to common ground and understand,” Willing wrote. “He was committed to finding progress in what we did. When I was elected to public office to serve with him in government, he took me under his wing without being asked."

They exchanged long phone calls, and even when Kevin had to take another phone call, he’d call Willing back. Willing said Kevin was always thinking, suggesting, laughing and had an answer for everything.

“He took everything seriously, and yet never took himself too seriously,” Willing wrote. “Even when he was upset or revved up about something he was two seconds from a joke or smile.”

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said Kevin gave his time and talents to the City of Racine, the Village of Caledonia, the Moose Lodge and so many others.

“He will most certainly be missed in our community and missed even more so by his family," Hanson wrote on Facebook. "Rest In Peace friend."

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

