Longtime Burlington businessman Rich Daniels remembered by his family traditions, compassion

Eric said that he noticed a lot of compassion that Rich felt for his clients.

“It’s a privilege to really learn the trade from someone who knew it well and really cared deeply for the families he was able to serve,” Eric said.

Marti said his father never rested, worked tirelessly and was always seeking to improve. And he never dwelled on anything. If there was a problem, he would find a way to fix it and then move on.

Rich was also involved in the community outside of the business.

He served four terms on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and served as secretary and treasurer for one term each for the organization. He was an active member of Burlington's St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic minister, lector and was the former head of the parish’s Heritage Drive.

He was a part of the Burlington Rotary Club, Burlington Rescue Squad, Knights of Columbus, board member for the Burlington Savings and Loan, and was involved with Cub Scout Packs 134 and 334.