Longtime Burlington businessman Rich Daniels remembered by his family traditions, compassion

BURLINGTON — If there was someone who may have touched the life of nearly every resident in Burlington over the past 60 plus years, it would be Rich Daniels.
Richard "Rich" Emil Daniels, the patriarch of the large family that has had a hand in two of Burlington's preeminent businesses, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and the former Schuette-Daniels Furniture store, and later was key in expanding the funeral business to Union Grove, died May 29 at his home.
Born in rural Brighton in western Kenosha County on Oct. 24, 1927, Daniels attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School in Brighton and graduated from St. Mary’s High School (now Catholic Central High School) in Burlington in 1945.
In 1948, he began working with John Schuette at both Schuette Funeral Home and Schuette Furniture Store in Burlington. He graduated in 1952 from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science, receiving his state funeral director and embalmer licenses. He became a partner in 1954 with Schuette, Werth and Daniels Funeral Home. In 1975, with his wife Doris, they purchased the business.
In 1991, a new funeral home was built at its current location on Browns Lake Drive (Highway W at State Street). In 1996, the Daniels family purchased Burlington's other funeral business, the McCarthy-Koenig Funeral Home on State Street, which was later consolidated into the Schuette-Daniels location in 1997.
In 1994, Polnasek Funeral home in Union Grove was purchased by Rich and Doris and became Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. In January 2008, Rich retired from the funeral homes, Browns Lake Crematory and the furniture store, which was gutted in a 2014 fire and never reopened.
Richard and Doris had 13 children, all with names beginning with M, two foster children, 45 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren. Several of the children worked in the family businesses.
“It’s sad that he’s gone,” said Richard’s grandson Eric Daniels. “We know that we can find comfort that he’s at peace and lived a great life, with lots of family that loved each other.”
Sharing memories
Marti Daniels, Richard’s 12th son, said that even in a family as big as his, he never felt lost or forgotten.
“Anyone and everyone was always welcome. Even my friends would feel that way,” Marti said.
“Any outsider that would walk into a family gathering would think it was chaotic, but to us, it’s organized chaos,” Marti said. “You know when someone’s missing.”
Eric said he will remember the many wonderful family traditions that Rich began, including going on annual family trips to Lakewoods Resort in Cable in Bayfield County, and spending many holidays together.
At Lakewoods, the family would get to know other families there, which would often end up becoming friends and recipients of Christmas cards later in the year. This was because Rich got to know people easily and was friendly, Marti said.
Holidays included birthdays; each season the family would gather on a Sunday and celebrate all birthdays during that quarter of the year.
“We tried to get together as often as possible,” Eric said. “He always encouraged us to gather. One of the most important things for him was family.”
Marti remembers the holidays well. He enjoyed the big suppers, which were organized shortest-to-tallest. The shortest person got to go through the food buffet line first.
Christmas was Rich’s favorite holiday. Early Thanksgiving morning, the family would help decorate Rich's house with Christmas lights, ones he spent the previous month checking to make sure they worked.
On Christmas Eve, the family got together to sing Christmas carols. The grandchildren got to take baby Jesus out to the manger display in the front yard. The lights and manger would attract neighbors, who would make a point to stop by, Eric said.
Passing down a legacy
After Rich retired in 2008, Eric and his father Matthew took over running the funeral homes and the furniture store.
Eric said that he noticed a lot of compassion that Rich felt for his clients.
“It’s a privilege to really learn the trade from someone who knew it well and really cared deeply for the families he was able to serve,” Eric said.
Marti said his father never rested, worked tirelessly and was always seeking to improve. And he never dwelled on anything. If there was a problem, he would find a way to fix it and then move on.
Rich was also involved in the community outside of the business.
He served four terms on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and served as secretary and treasurer for one term each for the organization. He was an active member of Burlington's St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic minister, lector and was the former head of the parish’s Heritage Drive.
He was a part of the Burlington Rotary Club, Burlington Rescue Squad, Knights of Columbus, board member for the Burlington Savings and Loan, and was involved with Cub Scout Packs 134 and 334.
Marti Daniels said he remembers the pager going off every night when his father was a part of the Rescue Squad, which ceased operations at the end of last year after nearly thee quarters of a century of volunteer service to the community.
“The way he gave himself to the church and to the rescue squad, the way he conducted his business, just said what a great man he was,” Marti said. “He was very respected by the community and by his family.”
He had also been a member of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce since 1954, serving twice as the organization's president.
Jan Ludtke, longtime executive director for the chamber, said Rich was a “wonderful individual," who will leave a ongoing legacy with the chamber. Ludtke recalled how kind and fair he was.
“We were very blessed in the community to have him,” she said. “He was very instrumental in the business community and the chamber. He believed in the Burlington community and small businesses; he was just a good person to everyone he encountered.”
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
