MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant trustee who has been on the board the longest is being challenged by a political newcomer.

The seat for trustee No.1 will be voted on April 4, with challenger Travis Yanke going up against incumbent John Hewitt.

Yanke is a part of a group of challengers that have been vocal critics of village government for the last few years.

Hewitt is a retired independent insurance agent and a U.S. National Guard veteran. He is a former president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine and served on the board of directors for Cops and Kids and Racine YMCA.

Village trustee seats are two-year terms and come with salaries of $6,754 annually.

John Hewitt AGE: 80 ADDRESS: 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, unit 207A PAST ELECTED OFFICE: Mount Pleasant Village Trustee since 2004, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine, sat on board of directors for Cops and Kids and Racine YMCA OCCUPATION: Retired independent insurance agent for 36 years HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Degree from School of Insurance of the United States - Baltimore, Maryland CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

Hewitt has served on the Village Board since 2004.

He said he would like the village to stay on the path it is on now, citing the caliber of village staff, such as Village Administrator Maureen Murphy, who was appointed president of The Wisconsin League of Municipalities in October 2022.

“I am very appreciative of our village administrator,” Hewitt said. “She brought direction and strength, not only to the board, but also to all of our area that need to that direction.”

Hewitt said that the board’s vision for improving infrastructure has attracted businesses, such as Microsoft, to the village.

As for changes, Hewitt “doesn’t want to make any really big changes.”

“I am very happy in the direction our board (is taking),” he said. “Because of the leadership that we have, we have a compass pointed in the same direction to move Mount Pleasant ahead and welcome businesses and people to move into Mount Pleasant.”

Hewitt said the biggest challenge facing the village is finding “competent, strong employees” for the jobs that are coming to the village and continuing to welcome new residents.

Travis Yanke AGE: 48 HOME ADDRESS: 103 Trellis Lane PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Director for Clinical Research Operations in U.S. Medical Affairs at AbbVie HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

Having a village where residents are happy to say they are from Mount Pleasant and not upset every year because of rising property taxes is a future that Yanke would like to see.

Yanke said he believes the way to achieve this vision lies in reevaluating Tax Incremental Districts, including TID 5, the Foxconn development.

“For this to happen, a significant reduction in the village’s debt and its overall spending needs to occur,” Yanke said. “When it comes to debt, the Foxconn TID and the other six will be revisited. Priority will be given to examining the Foxconn agreements to repurpose its TID and ensure other development partners are no longer blocked from coming to Mount Pleasant. The annual budget will also be given the financial scrutiny that has been sorely lacking.”

One thing Yanke would like to focus on is treating village residents with respect and dignity.

“If you’ve been to Village Hall over the past few years, you understand this is lacking,” Yanke said.

Yanke said he will start by listening to and caring about residents’ questions and concerns, no matter how trivial.

He also said he would be transparent with residents when it comes to Foxconn and other village business.

“Closed sessions by the Village Board will no longer be abused to keep residents in the dark,” Yanke said. “Village Board meetings will be conducted in a manner which solicits resident input while still conducting business per the agenda.”

The village’s debt and continued spending are the biggest challenge facing Mount Pleasant, he said.

“Foxconn is a huge liability which needs to be tackled head on. It will not be ignored, and a mitigation plan will be formulated right away,” Yanke said. “While development in any community is important, our village’s involvement the past several years has been too much. While Foxconn exemplifies this problem, the other six TIDs are similar by giving businesses financial incentives to develop that are supported by our tax dollars.”

