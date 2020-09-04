Long lines at Unified meal sites this week, changes coming next week

RACINE — A sharp increase in families showing up at Racine Unified’s free meal sites on Wednesday, a day after the remote start of the school year, led to long lines and some sites running out of food.
Robert Escamilla said he and his children waited for 2 hours on Wednesday to pick up meals from Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
While district spokeswoman Stacy Tapp could not confirm the length of wait times, she said sites were open longer than initially planned so they could serve all families in line. Tapp said that Unified was able to serve every child who showed up at a meal site on Wednesday, but some had to be directed to alternate sites after their original site ran out of food.
Unified has been providing free meals at sites throughout the community since school buildings closed in March due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the day before the school year’s remote start, the district served 574 students at its seven meal pickup sites. On Wednesday, it served more than 12,000 meals to 2,015 students.
While Tapp said Unified and its meal service provider Aramark were prepared for increased traffic on Wednesday, it’s difficult to find a balance between having enough food available for all students who come to the site and ensuring that food doesn’t go to waste.
“We know lines were long,” Tapp said. “We do have plans to address that.”
She said that for example, next week students will likely no longer have a choice between chocolate or white milk to go with their meals since that slows down the process.
She added that the district will be making other adjustments to ensure lines move more quickly, including increasing staffing at all the meal sites and doing more prep work in advance.
USDA changes
The United States Department of Agriculture announced this week that it will extend its summer meal program through December. Racine Unified plans to make accompanying changes to its program next week.
As of this week, the district was handing out breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner for five days a week to all Unified students who showed up to meal sites. Students had to show an ID provided by the district to prove they were Unified students. Meals were handed out Mondays and Wednesdays.
With the extension of the USDA summer meal program, the district will provide seven days worth of breakfasts, lunches and snacks to any person 18 or younger, whether or not they are enrolled in a Unified school. Additional snacks will be provided to Unified students who show their district ID card.
Next week, due to the Labor Day holiday, meal pickup days will be Tuesday and Thursday. After next week meal pickup days will be Monday and Thursday, with three days of meals provided on Mondays and four days of meals provided on Thursdays.
This change should also speed up wait times, as all students will not have to scan their ID cards to receive the food.
Although Tapp said she wishes the district would have known about the extension of the summer meal program before the school year began, it’s still a positive thing.
“We are going to be able to serve all students in the community, that’s a really good thing,” Tapp said.
Tapp thanked families for their patience. She added that packing up the meals to distribute was a “ton of work” and those stationed at the meal sites are doing the best they can.
