Long lines at Unified meal sites this week, changes coming next week

“We know lines were long,” Tapp said. “We do have plans to address that.”

She said that for example, next week students will likely no longer have a choice between chocolate or white milk to go with their meals since that slows down the process.

She added that the district will be making other adjustments to ensure lines move more quickly, including increasing staffing at all the meal sites and doing more prep work in advance.

USDA changes

The United States Department of Agriculture announced this week that it will extend its summer meal program through December. Racine Unified plans to make accompanying changes to its program next week.

As of this week, the district was handing out breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner for five days a week to all Unified students who showed up to meal sites. Students had to show an ID provided by the district to prove they were Unified students. Meals were handed out Mondays and Wednesdays.

With the extension of the USDA summer meal program, the district will provide seven days worth of breakfasts, lunches and snacks to any person 18 or younger, whether or not they are enrolled in a Unified school. Additional snacks will be provided to Unified students who show their district ID card.