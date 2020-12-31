Lockwood Park filled with nighttime sledders thanks to city's floodlights

RACINE — Many public parks have seemed quieter than normal throughout 2020 as people remained wary of COVID-19 and organized events were by and large cancelled across the country. But on Wednesday night, laughs and shouts of joy could be heard coming down the hill at Lockwood Park.
“We’ve been waiting for this,” Mike Harper said with a smile as he watched his kids sled up and down the hill many Racine lifers still refer to as “Graceland,” referring to the park’s original name since it sits along Graceland Boulevard; its name was changed in the late 1980s when James E. Lockwood offered to set up a trust fund for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
Snow came late to the Racine area this year, meaning that the primo sledding hill at Lockwood/Graceland was largely ignored throughout the late fall and first week of winter. But after a 6-inch dump of what ended up being well-packed snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens were out with sleds, tubes and snowboards.
Floodlights, in one form or another, have been set up at the hill since the 1980s, according to Tom Molbeck, city director of parks, recreation and cultural services. That allows sledding to continue more safely into the night, a necessity considering the sun sets before 5 p.m. this time of year.
“Oh my gosh, it felt so good,” said Marie Ruiz as she left the hill with her family and a neighbor Wednesday evening. Getting to go sledding “means even more” this year “since we’ve been so cooped up” throughout most of 2020.
“We’ve waited a long time for this,” added Shannon Frye, who brought her kids to the hill. “You can be socially distanced, which is awesome.”
“Most all these people out here don’t wear masks,” Harper said, “and they don’t need to be.”
These kinds of things — actually getting outside around other people — are a welcome antidote to COVID isolation.
“I ain’t gonna lie, at the start of the pandemic, anxiety really hit me,” said Kentrell Brooks, who came to the hill with a group of friends who make up the music group TMF, short for “Too Much Fun.” Getting outside, even if he has been recording music with his group for months in preparation of a new album, was a mental-health boost, he said.
“I grew up sledding here,” added bandmate Daprie Bell as he watched other members of TMF scamper back up the steep, slippery incline.