Lockdown for all Racine County long-term care facilities, mandate for first responders to wear protective equipment

RACINE COUNTY — With 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and five in Racine County, the health officers of Racine County issued two orders Monday to protect residents.

The first order requires all long-term care facilities to lock down immediately which includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities and memory care facilities. Many facilities have done this already.

The order provides actions to take on visitor restrictions, healthcare personnel infection prevention strategies, resident monitoring and restrictions, general infection control, managing personal protection equipment and supply shortages, reporting to the health department, and requires documentation of residents who leave the facility for any reason.

The second order requires that until further notice, all first responders and emergency medical services personnel shall be required to wear personal protective equipment when responding to all health emergency calls, including those requesting assistance at long-term care facilities and nursing homes.