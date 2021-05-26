 Skip to main content
Location for Racine County's new juvenile center not set in stone, could be moved out of the city
JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER

Location for Racine County's new juvenile center not set in stone, could be moved out of the city

the old Brannum Lumber property

The old Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue, pictured here, was planned to be the site of a new county-run juvenile residential facility.

 DEE HÖLZEL,
Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

YORKVILLE — During his State of the County address Tuesday, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave hinted that the county’s planned new juvenile detention center may no longer be built along Taylor Avenue in the City of Racine.

The construction of the new center is not controversial among the majority of the county’s and the City of Racine’s leadership. There’s general consensus that the current juvenile justice center — on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center — is a prison for kids and needs to be replaced.

“We inherited an antiquated model of youth justice at a facility with prison bars, windowless spaces and no outdoor areas,” Delagrave said. “We’re taking ownership of the juvenile justice system and developing a new center that’s welcoming, family-centered and trauma informed.”

The $45 million in funding for the replacement is coming mostly from the state, relieving local taxpayers of much of the cost.

However, the planned location, within the city limits along Taylor Avenue across the street from the current facility, has roiled some in the city (including the majority of the City Council and Mayor Cory Mason) who think there are enough detention centers within the city limits and that this new one should be built elsewhere.

Among the arguments is that, since the planned location of the new facility would remove taxation potential of the former Brannum Lumber yard, the city’s pocketbook would get squeezed even further than it already is.

When the county announced the plan late last year, Alderman John Tate II noted the location was within his district but neither he nor his constituents were directly consulted about the effect the center could have on the neighborhood.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” Tate said in December.

In answer to a question Tuesday, Delagrave said the location was not set in stone. The county and various stakeholders will consider the best location for the youths, he said.

Delagrave also said there will be more details released concerning the juvenile care facility in the coming weeks.

In a statement to The Journal Times, Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske said that "The location for the Youth Care Center is still an ongoing conversation, and I'm glad leadership and staff at the county have been taking the community feedback they've gotten on it seriously. This has been one of the most contentious issues we've had since I joined the board in 2018, so I'm glad that all the stakeholders involved at the county have continued to be open to listening (to) every every different perspective on it."

