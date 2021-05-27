 Skip to main content
Locals think burned former community center by zoo is an eyesore, but city has yet to act
LAKEVIEW COMMUNITY CENTER

Locals think burned former community center by zoo is an eyesore, but city has yet to act

Fire at Lakeview Community Center (copy)

Smoke plumes above the former Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St., on the morning of Sept. 11, 2019.

 Jonathon Sadowski

RACINE — Lakeview Park is a lovely green space adjacent to the Racine Zoo, with swings, basketball and tennis courts, a large field for a pickup game of soccer or a picnic, and wonderful lake views.

052521-NWS-LAKEVIEW-PHOTO-2

052521-NWS-LAKEVIEW-PHOTO-2

Scorch marks, blocked doors and boarded up windows remain at the former Lakeview Community Center, which has remained in this state since a Se…

In the center of it all is a partially burned building with boarded-up windows.

The ruined structure is the former Lakeview Community Center, at the corner of Main and Goold streets, which caught fire in September 2019 and has been unusable since.

According to Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director, the city has not taken action on the structure because they have not decided on a direction.

The insurance company considered the building a total loss and paid out $967,000; however, that is not quite enough to raze the existing structure and build something new.

“If the city decides to do a modern, community center with a full gym, staff, and other amenities — that is a big financial commitment,” Powell said.

The city is more actively pursuing a new community center for the Lincoln-King neighborhood, although the plan there remains preliminary.

Lakeview Park

The great views of Lake Michigan from the park make it a popular area.

Clinton Bryant was taking one of his frequent walks around Lakeview Park on Monday afternoon.

“It is kind of an eyesore,” he said of the building.

Chris and Bethany Dickert, who were walking their dog, Mayla, on Monday afternoon, also wished it could be revived in some way.

“I wish it was like it used to be, the community center,” Chris Dickert said. “Now we look at it, and it’s just unfortunate that it’s like that.

“It would be a shame if they didn’t turn it into something the community could use.”

Fire at Lakeview Community Center

Fire at Lakeview Community Center

Firefighters battle a blaze that sent one Racine firefighter to the hospital on Sept. 11, 2019, at the former Lakeview Community Center in Racine.

The fire

At one time, the Lakeview Community Center was a gathering place for senior citizens, but it had been closed for years before the fire.

The city used it on occasion: One summer it had a beer garden in the park and opened the building so the public could use the restrooms.

In 2019, the Racine Zoo was using the space to store its lanterns for the Lantern Festival.

The fire started at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2019, when a Lantern Festival worker cooking in the center’s kitchen sparked the fast-moving fire.

A subsequent investigation by the Racine Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. One firefighter who helped put out the blaze was taken from the scene to the hospital.

