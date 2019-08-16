RACINE — A couple of new programs, instituted at the beginning of August, are geared to make sure that federal Section 8 housing vouchers go to the people who need them most — those who already live here and especially to those who are currently homeless.
The wait list to receive a voucher — which allows low-income recipients to pay about 30% of their monthly rent with the federal Department of Housing Development covering the rest — is currently approximately 1,000 names long in the county, said Racine County Housing Authority Executive Director Larissa Deedrich.
With that many people waiting to get vouchers, the RCHA and local advocates want to make sure the people who need help the most actually get it.
That’s why they’re setting aside 25 vouchers for people who are currently homeless, with HUD’s approval.
Applications for those vouchers are currently being reviewed by the RCHA, and they will likely be given out at the beginning of September — and should land 25 people currently living in a homeless shelter in more stable housing.
“This is a pilot program for us so we’re hoping, depending on the success rate, that we can continue to do this periodically throughout the year,” Deedrich explained.
HALO, the county’s primary homeless shelter, handled the first batch of applications.
RCHA is also restructuring how applicants are picked off the current wait list. It will be giving preference to people who currently already live and work in the county, rather than someone who lives elsewhere — the last time the applications for vouchers opened, in summer 2018, more than a third of the applicants came from out-of-state.
The Housing Authority will also give preference to veterans to be picked off the list and receive vouchers.
For the voucher recipients who are currently homeless, they will still receive up to six months of case management through HALO: helping them with budgeting, education and finding adequate employment.
HALO has been over capacity since mid-May and its executive director, Gai Lorenzen, says the vouchers for people experiencing homelessness could help them treat their ongoing problem.
“It should help us with the shelter census, because we’ll be able to move people out faster,” Lorenzen explained. “The whole idea is to help them stabilize, getting them better employment, or education to get better skills to help them gain better employment.”
History
Housing vouchers have been a hot commodity when available in Racine County.
In 2014, 2,800 people applied during a five-day window for a chance to be added to the wait list. And in August 2018, nearly twice as many applications, 5,093, were received in four days.
As of last summer in Racine County, the average voucher recipient received $460 per month. After being told their application was approved, voucher recipients have 60 days to find a place to live that meets federal housing standards.
