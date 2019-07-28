RACINE — Before Ellis Cotton, 94, a Macon, Miss., native, settled down in Racine, he made his away across the Pacific Ocean to the Philippines in World War II.
A member of the segregated all-black 93rd Infantry Division, Pfc. Cotton spent most of his time in the Army in support roles helping other units at the sites of various battles. But like millions of other World War II veterans, his story is at risk of being lost to history.
Out of 16 million Americans who served in World War II, Cotton is one of fewer than 500,000 still living as of 2018, according to the National World War II Museum. At the same time, just over 10,000 World War II veterans were alive in Wisconsin.
After The Journal Times’ special Fourth of July weekend series featuring interviews with several local World War II veterans, other veterans’ families contacted the paper to set up interviews. Cotton’s family was one of those, and there are more to come.
Here is Cotton’s service story, as told to Journal Times reporter Jonathon Sadowski:
‘I did what I was supposed to do’
I didn’t join. I got drafted in 1943. I was in the infantry, a foot soldier, you know. I got my training in Fort McClellan, Alabama. I stayed there about two months. It was rough. When I finished my training, I went to Fort Ord, California. I stayed there four weeks, a month, then when I left there, I went overseas. Going over there, it was 25 days on the water. I first landed in Luzon, Philippines and stayed there about a month. Then I went to Mindanao, and from Mindanao they sent me to Leyte. I was all over.
Then I left Leyte and went to a little island called Palawan. That’s where I was when the war ended, when the Japanese ended the war. I joined the 93rd Infantry Division. It was an all-black outfit. I stayed with the 93rd Division until the older guys left and went back home. So they sent me back to Mindanao, and that’s where I joined the 24th Infantry. From Mindanao, I went to Okinawa after the Battle of Okinawa. At that time I was in the 8th Air Force, and from there I got discharged in 1946.
Most of the time I was a replacement. When I was on Palawan, I was in a boat battalion. We’d unload ships. But also on Palawan, there were some Japanese soldiers that surrendered. So they sent two squads out there together, but when they got there, that was the only combat I got in. When I got there, they just started shooting. We didn’t get hurt or nothing. You had to watch that. That’s what I was doing, picking up dead, picking up Japanese that surrendered. My squad was doing it.
I would never want to do training again. Night and day, they’d wake you up any time of night, any time of day. You’d never know when you’re going to sleep for 14 weeks. Going through that training is something else — rain, muddy, digging foxholes, all of that. After that, it wasn’t too bad. I got used to staying away from home. After going through that training, I wished I had got in the Navy, but I didn’t like the Navy because I didn’t like the water. I got seasick for a few days, but not as bad as a lot of guys. It didn’t last long, but for those first couple of days, oh my god!
I learned a lot in the Army. I had all kinds of friends — black, white, red, blue — all kinds of friends. You had to kind of watch out who your friend was just like out here. There’s some rotten people in the Army. They’ll steal, they’ll do anything, so you have to kind of watch it. The Army is what you make out of it. You could make it hard, or you could make it good. I just did what I was supposed to do. I wasn’t looking for no rank.
