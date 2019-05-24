CALEDONIA — Connie Smith of Racine recently claimed a $500,000 Crossword instant scratch ticket's top prize, the Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday. Smith purchased the winning $500,000 ticket at the Speedway at 4960 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia.
There are two top prizes remaining in the game, lottery officials reported. The odds of winning the $500,000 Crossword top prize are 1 in 106,607.
Lottery officials also reported the sale of a $350,000 SuperCash! ticket at the Speedway at 3102 S. Chicago Road in South Milwaukee, for the May 11 drawing. Fadije Halimi matched all six winning numbers drawn.
And Gary Rahn of Shawano claimed the $100,000 top prize for the All or Nothing winning ticket for numbers drawn on May 22. He bought the ticket at a convenience mart in Pulaski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.