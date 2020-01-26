Local woman wears grandmother's 1956 wedding dress, story goes viral

RACINE COUNTY — “When I saw her coming down the aisle, it gave me tears,” said 86-year-old Shirley Ekstrand as she watched her 25-year-old granddaughter, Christina Moffett, walk down the aisle in her wedding dress.

Moffett, who works as a speech pathologist at the Racine County Opportunity Center’s Birth to Three program, 4214 Sheridan Road, chose to wear Ekstrand’s 64-year-old wedding dress to her own wedding in October 2019.

Since then, her story has gotten national attention after she posted it on social media.

“When I put it on, I just knew,” said Moffett. “We had a little tea party at my grandma’s house with my mom, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, some of my close friends and my grandma. I tried on my mother and mother-in-law’s dresses and they were nice but they weren’t for me.”

Ekstrand, born and raised in Waukegan, Ill., had bought the dress for $100 at Holleb’s bridal department in Kenosha, which closed in 1995.

“I was coming up the stairs and I saw it on a mannequin and I thought, ‘That’s the dress I want,’” said Ekstrand, who got married in the dress in 1956.

Both Moffett and Ekstrand fell in love with the dress’s embroidery and neckline.

