Local woman remembers her grandfather, blues legend Albert King, on the 40th anniversary of his death

RACINE — He was known by the stage name Albert King as well as “King of the Blues Guitar.”

He was born in 1923 in Mississippi and started off life as a farm laborer, but his heart was in the blues and he worked his way up in the music world gaining international fame.

When he was buried on Dec. 28, 1992, his funeral procession included a New Orleans-style march down Beale Street while the Memphis Horns played “When the Saints Go Marching In,” an honor that demonstrated his status in the world of blues musicians.

He had come a long way in life and his achievements earned him a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame.

But for Racine resident Alice Johnson, he was just granddad.

Johnson and her family are remembering Albert Nelson King on the 40th anniversary of his death.







Remembering

Johnson said one of the earliest memories of her grandad was when she was little — perhaps 4 or 6 years old — and he would babysit. He would set her up in the garage with her crayons and paper on a small table while he practiced with the band.

“I’d get myself up and start dancing and carrying on,” she recalled. “So many good memories.”

Johnson said there was always music wherever her granddad was. He would play the music of his brothers in the blues, B.B. King or Isaac Hayes — the three were all very close, or Rufus Thomas.

Johnson said she realized her granddad was famous when she was about 12 years old.

“When I first heard that record playing on the radio, that’s when I knew,” she said of hearing the song, “I’ll Play the Blues for You.”

Johnson was born in Osceola, Arkansas, where her granddad moved when he was 8 years old, and where he started his music career.

Johnson moved to Racine when she was 7 or 8 years old with her mom and grandmother; though, her granddad kept his home in Memphis.

King visited the family in Racine whenever he could. Unlike Memphis or Saint Louis, where he was very well known, he could fly under the radar in Wisconsin.

Johnson said when he came to Racine, people did not realize he was the famous blues guitarist whose music was on the radio. She said the family kept that information close.

Coming up

The story of a poor kid who grew up to be a famous blues guitarist traveling the world is what American dreams are made of.

However, it was not always an easy life due to racism and Jim Crow laws — especially in the South.

Albert King began his career in the early 1950s when Black artists had to use the back door, album covers would not feature Black artists and radio stations would not play music from Black artists.

For Albert King, the road to success meant playing in Midwest clubs and refining his style for more than a decade.

By 1968, his popularity was such that he was the opening act at the Fillmore West in San Francisco and was followed by Jimi Hendrix, who called King his idol.

In 1970, he joined the Doors on stage in Vancouver where he played guitar for four songs. The concert was part of the band’s Roadhouse Blues Tour.

Legacy

The biopic “Elvis” released in 2022 put the spotlight on Black musicians and their contributions to rock ‘n’ roll for a new generation. The film featured a young B.B. King, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton and Little Richard.

Johnson said her granddad’s popularity never waned.

“People still love him,” she said. “His fans still love him.”

A leftie, Albert King learned to play the guitar upside down.

She added, “He was a special guitar player. That’s the one thing he loved. That was his pride and joy.”

Johnson and her mother, Evelyn Smith, were on hand in 2013 when Albert King was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, accepting the honor posthumously on his behalf.

He was inducted by John Mayer, who said, “Albert King isn’t a household name — he’s a household sound.”

