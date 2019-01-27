A statewide legal debate regarding whether wedding barns need to obtain liquor licenses to host events where alcohol is served could affect several businesses in western Racine County and eastern Walworth County.
In the debate’s latest development, two wedding barns and the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty on Jan. 14 filed a lawsuit in Dunn County Circuit Court against Gov. Tony Evers administration. The suit seeks to prevent wedding-barn proprietors from being required to obtain a liquor license to have alcohol at their events.
The issue was resurrected by an informal legal opinion issued last November by then-Attorney General Brad Schimel that said wedding barns constitute public places because they are available for the public to rent. Under state law, a public place must have an alcohol license if alcohol is present, but the law does not define what a public place is.
Critics of Schimel’s opinion say that because wedding barns are privately owned and operated, they should not be considered a public place.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin fired back against the lawsuit Tuesday with a memo sent to all state legislators.
“License and regulate everyone or no one,” Chris Mariscano, president of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, wrote. “A decision by the court indicating that a license is not required for a licensed event would effectively signal the end of regulation of alcohol in Wisconsin.”
“Why do I need a liquor license if they (wedding barns) don’t?” said Dean Larsen, president of the Racine County Tavern League and owner of the Hogs Nest Saloon, 4301 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville. Wedding barns, Larsen said, are cutting into the business of Tavern League-affiliated banquet halls and other wedding venues.
Dave Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, which has a wedding barn available for rent, said requiring wedding barns to get a liquor license is “restricting free enterprise.”
Local barns affected
Apple Holler and several other area wedding barns have liquor licenses already, and so would be able to continue business as usual if new Attorney General Josh Kaul — who has not spoken on the issue yet —does not reverse Schimel’s interpretation.
However, two local wedding barns would be at risk because they do not hold a liquor license: The Farm at Dover, 26060 Washington Ave., Dover, and The Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm, 5264 Warren Road, Lyons. All of Dover’s liquor licenses are currently taken, but Lyons has available one reserve license, which carries a $10,000 fee to obtain.
For its bartending, The Farm at Dover partners with Burlington-based Drink Inc., which is licensed.
“We believe our current arrangement with our bartending service carrying a liquor license works best for us,” said Tom Hamilton, owner of The Farm at Dover. “We’re operating legally under current law and are exploring other options with the Town of Dover and our state representatives should the laws change.”
Hamilton declined to describe what steps he is taking with the town: “We’re just working with them right now, so that’s all I want to say.”
The Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose district includes the towns of Dover and Burlington, is following the issue, according to Kit Beyer, Vos’ communications director.
“As a small business owner, Speaker Vos is concerned when entrepreneurs start their business under one set of rules that they believed and now the interpretation of those rules is being questioned,” Beyer said in an email. “With the new administration and attorney general, he’s interested in seeing where they stand on the laws affecting this industry, which will help determine whether the Legislature needs to provide any clarification.”
Fear of lost business
Renee Richter, owner of two wedding barns, The Landing 1841 in the Town of Burlington and Rustic Barn at Prairie Gardens in Spring Prairie, said if wedding barns were suddenly required to have liquor licenses but could not get one right away, they would lose business because couples would likely look elsewhere for a wedding venue where they could have alcohol.
Richter has liquor licenses for both The Landing 1841 and Rustic Barn at Prairie Gardens, but it was not always that way. The Landing 1841 has been licensed for two years, before the debate began. But with all the uncertainty surrounding how the liquor license issue will turn out, Richter said she felt compelled to get a license for Rustic Barn at Prairie Gardens last August.
The local effects of the outcome of the debate reach further than just wedding barns.
Mike Spiegelhoff, owner of Drink Inc. and co-owner of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington, services various area wedding barns including The Farm at Dover and both of Richter’s wedding barns in addition to private events at other locations. Spiegelhoff said if any of his clients needed liquor licenses — either due to a new law or a new interpretation of the current law — but could not get one, he would not be able to bartend at those events.
“If they pass this, they’re pretty much shutting my business down,” Spiegelhoff said.
“It’s nerve-wracking, because we’ve got contracts through 2020. So then what? You’re going to tell me that because you are reinterpreting the law that I can’t fulfill my business with these clients?”
Call for compromise
Richter said the issue seems to fall in a gray area.
“I don’t know that either side is necessarily 100 percent right,” she said. “I also don’t know the logistics of how they could require this license, if they’re not available.”
Flannery said he would like to see some sort of compromise, such as only requiring wedding barns to get temporary licenses. Hamilton said he hopes existing wedding barns that operate without a liquor license, like his, would be grandfathered in should the laws change.
But Larsen said it is only fair that wedding barns should be required to have liquor licenses, regardless of whether their municipality has licenses available.
“They’re in a gray area, but not a legal gray area,” Larsen said. “The way I look at it, it’s illegal.”
“It should be done the right way. If there’s licenses (available) in the area, get one; if there’s not, then you shouldn’t be there.”
The lawsuit comes after nearly a year of uncertainty. The state Assembly last year passed a Tavern League of Wisconsin-backed bill that would have required private property owners who charge to use their property to have liquor licenses if alcohol was on the premises.
WILL issued a memorandum before the state Senate voted on the bill that asserted the law was so broad it would force, for example, someone who charged for parking on their lawn near Lambeau Field to have a liquor license if anyone parked there was tailgating.
The Senate never voted on the bill and it died.
"Why do I need a liquor license if they (wedding barns) don't?" - Dean Larsen, president of the Racine County Tavern League

You're right, Mr. Larsen, your liquor license should be taken away. BTW, how many people has the Tavern League killed with your irresponsible practice of serving people until they fall off of their bar stool? We're sick of dealing with and paying for your drunk drivers.
