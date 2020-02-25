RACINE COUNTY — Three-year-old Addison sprints under wooden tables and past folding chairs, chased by Caleb Huelsbeck, the 42-year-old commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Caledonia-Raymond Post 10388.

The VFW meeting is about to begin, but Addison is being given a few extra moments to get her wiggles out.

Addison and Huelsbeck both laughed while grinning ear to ear. They aren’t blood-related but play together like an uncle and niece.

“This is another family for us,” said Cortney Rogers, who is Addison’s mother, an Air Force analyst and a member of Post 10388. Rogers’ husband, Brandon Gumm, is the post’s quartermaster/treasurer.

The post shares a headquarters with American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494, just east of Interstate 94 and south of Highway K at 4277 E. Frontage Road in Caledonia.

The presence of Addison and her 10-month-old little brother, Quinn, at a VFW meeting is a sign of the shifting times and misplaced stereotypes concerning veterans’ posts. They aren’t just bars.

“Yes, we have cocktails, but … it’s not just old dudes sharing the war stories,” Huelsbeck said.

Changing times

Seventy percent of VFW members are over the age of 70. Membership in the nonprofit veterans organization has been dropping for decades. Ten years ago, Wisconsin had about 300 VFW posts. That total is down to 258.

Most American vets involved in groups like the VFW and American Legion are survivors of large-scale conflicts like World War II and Vietnam. And they often have drastically different needs, desires and hobbies than younger vets who served in Afghanistan and Iraq in the past 30 years.

2018 was the first year in nearly three decades when the VFW’s total membership didn’t decline.

“We live in a very unique time,” said Zach Zdroik, a Marine who works as Racine County’s veterans service officer. “We have the World War II veteran that’s 95 years old; we have the 18-year-old veteran who served in Iraq or Afghanistan, all having different needs. And it’s up to us, the veteran community, to meet all of those needs.”

Post 10388 has 32 members, above average for a rural post.

Still, fewer than a dozen members were at last Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Several members are deployed on active duty. Others are older and have retired to the warmer climates of Arizona and Florida.

In the past two years alone, the post’s founding commander, founding quartermaster and the post’s top fundraiser all died.

With that kind of loss, the major challenge for veterans organizations nationwide is keeping these smaller posts alive.

The current veteran population is aging quickly and there simply aren’t enough new vets to replace the ones who are passing away. The current number of active military personnel is only about a third of where it was in the late 1960s, at the height of the Vietnam War.

“It’s a hard numbers game,” said Ed Kalbas, a member of American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171 in Union Grove.

That’s actually “a good thing,” added David Green, state adjutant with the VFW Department of Wisconsin. “We don’t have wars to sustain the numbers (the VFW) had after World War II or Korea.”

Between obligations of further education, work and kids, it’s less common for people under 45 like Rogers, Huelsbeck and Gumm to join veterans organizations.

But they all joined, even though Rogers and Gumm are both still on active duty, citing undying devotion to their fellow vets.

After returning from his fourth deployment, Huelsbeck’s kids ran away from him. They didn’t recognize him as their own father. He had been gone too much and for too long. That’s when Huelsbeck knew he had to leave the service. “There were too many close calls,” he said.

But, “My want to serve my community didn’t die with me,” Huelsbeck continued, “most people in the military have that ingrained in their heart.”

All of their fundraising is used to help other organizations, veterans and people in need.

“Every penny we bring in goes to our goal,” Huelsbeck said. “The intent is to be at a zero bank account.”

VFW Post 10388 members have helped build tiny homes for homeless vets in Racine. They donated to a fellow vet who lost his job right before the holidays. They volunteer at veterans hospitals and donate to them too.

Tom O’Dell, Post 10388’s adjutant, said “We’re pretty small, but—”

“We can get quite a lot done,” Rogers said, finishing his sentence.

Union Grove’s American Legion does similar work, donating money to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (which operates the tiny home village for homeless vets) and volunteering at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.

Veterans organizations can be influential lobbyists in Washington, D.C. and Madison. The VFW is currently trying to get tax breaks for veterans who became disabled in war and convincing the federal government to further research the benefits of medicinal cannabis, particularly for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The simple fact that the VFW has more than 1.1 million members nationwide, and the American Legion has nearly 2 million, make that advocacy powerful.

Being part of one of these groups “benefits all veterans,” said Tom Turner, financial officer of Union Grove’s American Legion. “There’s power in numbers.”

Brotherhood, sisterhood

It’s true that more members makes it easier for lobbyists to lean on legislators, but membership can be an immeasurable benefit for the veterans too.

“When you come back from a place of war, everyone I know has been severely affected by that. There has to be a brother/sisterhood,” said Green, who served in the Army for more than 20 years.

One of the main prioritiess veterans organizations are focusing on now is finding new recruits in the form of young veterans, regardless of if they’re still active duty or out of the service.

“Younger individuals don’t just want to go to a bar,” Zdroik said, pointing out how alcohol can often exacerbate mental health problems.

He said that innovation in veterans groups is from finding other ways to bond that don’t involve a bottle. In Wisconsin alone there are veteran gatherings focused on running, camping and hunting.

Another atypical program? Yoga.

An increasing number of outposts nationwide are sponsoring yoga sessions, oftentimes taught by veterans.

“Yoga has been very popular for maintaining weight and flexibility and general health,” Green said.

Green isn’t aware of any VFW posts in Wisconsin that do this yet, but they’re trying it out. There’s going to be a session on yoga at the 2020 summer state convention.

The new guy

James Cech sat at the VFW bar in Caledonia before and after February’s meeting. He’s 70 years old and not a member of any vets’ organization, but was invited to sit in at the monthly meeting.

“I’ve thought about joining a lot of times,” he said, but was held back by the thought of: “What can I contribute at my age?”

During the meeting, he hit it off with Air Force Veteran John Kreuzer. They chatted about what Cech’s years underwater on a Navy submarine and travels around Asia and Europe during the Vietnam War.

Cech was not sure if he was going to join right away, but was still thinking about it while joking and laughing with a fellow vet at the bar.

Cech said: “It’s always good to hear the stories.”

