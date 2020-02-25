The VFW meeting is about to begin, but Addison is being given a few extra moments to get her wiggles out.
Addison and Huelsbeck both laughed while grinning ear to ear. They aren’t blood-related but play together like an uncle and niece.
“This is another family for us,” said Cortney Rogers, who is Addison’s mother, an Air Force analyst and a member of Post 10388. Rogers’ husband, Brandon Gumm, is the post’s quartermaster/treasurer.
The post shares a headquarters with American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494, just east of Interstate 94 and south of Highway K at 4277 E. Frontage Road in Caledonia.
The presence of Addison and her 10-month-old little brother, Quinn, at a VFW meeting is a sign of the shifting times and misplaced stereotypes concerning veterans’ posts. They aren’t just bars.
“Yes, we have cocktails, but … it’s not just old dudes sharing the war stories,” Huelsbeck said.
Changing times
Seventy percent of VFW members are over the age of 70. Membership in the nonprofit veterans organization has been dropping for decades. Ten years ago, Wisconsin had about 300 VFW posts. That total is down to 258.
Most American vets involved in groups like the VFW and American Legion are survivors of large-scale conflicts like World War II and Vietnam. And they often have drastically different needs, desires and hobbies than younger vets who served in Afghanistan and Iraq in the past 30 years.
“We live in a very unique time,” said Zach Zdroik, a Marine who works as Racine County’s veterans service officer. “We have the World War II veteran that’s 95 years old; we have the 18-year-old veteran who served in Iraq or Afghanistan, all having different needs. And it’s up to us, the veteran community, to meet all of those needs.”
Post 10388 has 32 members, above average for a rural post.
Still, fewer than a dozen members were at last Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Several members are deployed on active duty. Others are older and have retired to the warmer climates of Arizona and Florida.
In the past two years alone, the post’s founding commander, founding quartermaster and the post’s top fundraiser all died.
With that kind of loss, the major challenge for veterans organizations nationwide is keeping these smaller posts alive.
The current veteran population is aging quickly and there simply aren’t enough new vets to replace the ones who are passing away. The current number of active military personnel is only about a third of where it was in the late 1960s, at the height of the Vietnam War.
That’s actually “a good thing,” added David Green, state adjutant with the VFW Department of Wisconsin. “We don’t have wars to sustain the numbers (the VFW) had after World War II or Korea.”
Between obligations of further education, work and kids, it’s less common for people under 45 like Rogers, Huelsbeck and Gumm to join veterans organizations.
But they all joined, even though Rogers and Gumm are both still on active duty, citing undying devotion to their fellow vets.
After returning from his fourth deployment, Huelsbeck’s kids ran away from him. They didn’t recognize him as their own father. He had been gone too much and for too long. That’s when Huelsbeck knew he had to leave the service. “There were too many close calls,” he said.
But, “My want to serve my community didn’t die with me,” Huelsbeck continued, “most people in the military have that ingrained in their heart.”
“Every penny we bring in goes to our goal,” Huelsbeck said. “The intent is to be at a zero bank account.”
VFW Post 10388 members have helped build tiny homes for homeless vets in Racine. They donated to a fellow vet who lost his job right before the holidays. They volunteer at veterans hospitals and donate to them too.
Tom O’Dell, Post 10388’s adjutant, said “We’re pretty small, but—”
“We can get quite a lot done,” Rogers said, finishing his sentence.
Union Grove’s American Legion does similar work, donating money to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (which operates the tiny home village for homeless vets) and volunteering at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.
Cortney Rogers, an Air Force airmen and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Caledonia-Raymond Post 10388, lifts her daughter, the constantly giggling 3-year-old Addison, into the air before a VFW meeting on Feb. 18 at 4277 East Frontage Road, Caledonia.
After a meeting of Veterans of Foreign Wars Caledonia-Raymond Post 10388 on Feb. 18, attendees of the meeting pose for a photo. From left to right: James Cech, John Kreuzer, Candace Rothering, Post Commander Caleb Huelsbeck, Brandon Gumm, Cortney Rogers and Addison.
Navy Veteran James Cech sits at the bar inside the shared American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars/United States Submarine Veterans post at 4277 East Frontage Road on Feb. 18. Cech chats with Candace Rothering — Bartender/American Legion Commander/VFW member — and Air Force Veteran John Kreuzer.