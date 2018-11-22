FRANKSVILLE — Playing the bagpipes started out as a way to connect with his Scottish-Irish heritage, but it’s turned into a musical passion for 13-year-old Clayton Nelson, whose family lives in Franksville.
It’s been less than two years since Clayton, a freshman at The Prairie School, took up the bagpipes as a member of the Pipes and Drums at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield.
In that brief time, he’s competed in numerous competitions as a soloist throughout the Midwest and won every match this year in his division. He also placed third out of 20 competitors one level above his current competition grade.
His accolades
Recently, he received the Championship Supreme trophy for the Junior Novice division at the Midwest Pipe Band Association’s annual meeting.
“These achievements are quite spectacular considering that most people have to play the bagpipes for several years before they become proficient,” noted Clayton’s mom, Sylvia Minnis, who works at Caledonia Veterinary Clinic, 4338 Highway 38.
It was that very challenge of mastering the bagpipes that hooked Clayton.
Bagpipes are complicated musical instruments, Clayton explained. Bagpipers blow air through a pipe into an airtight bag. The distinctive wailing sound of bagpipes is created by air flowing through a set of reed pipes, called drones.
The bagpiper constructs the melody by fingering a flute-like pipe called the chanter, while simultaneously using arm pressure to control the flow of air through the bag.
“It’s a very finicky instrument,” Clayton said. “You have to keep everything going at one time, but once you get it right, it sounds great.”
Practice makes perfect
At St. John’s, Clayton practices the bagpipes under the tutelage of Pipe Major Brian Donaldson, a native of Scotland and a retired member of the Scots Guard, who is one of the world’s top bagpipers. He practices about an hour a day, and he will practice a tune up to 200 times to perfect it.
In addition to his performances in individual competitions, Clayton plays in three bands, including the Peel Police Pipe Band in Toronto and the City of Chicago Pipe Band.
He’s looking forward to competing with the Chicago band at the World Pipe Band Championships competition next August in Glasgow, Scotland. He’s gone to the championships for two years as a spectator, and now he’ll have a chance to compete.
The chance to travel and meet people in other pipe bands is a perk of playing the bagpipes, he added.
‘It’s a pretty small world and you get to know a lot of people,” he said.
His advice to anyone interested in learning the bagpipes: have patience and don’t give up.
“Sometimes it gets really frustrating because you have to practice and practice,” he said. “But there will be a breakthrough moment when you’ll finally get it.”
