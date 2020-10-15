Local teachers union demands continued virtual learning; RUSD to announce second quarter plans Monday

Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, called some of the claims made in the union’s press statement “very misleading.”

In the release, REU says that teachers should be able to opt out of teaching from school buildings, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to a multi-question survey conducted by Racine Unified earlier this month, 53% of staff members say they believe they should spend the same or more time teaching in person at school right now than what they are currently doing. More than 1,500 staff members completed that survey.

The union says that the teachers who answered its survey say the district “can only physically reopen schools when the spread of the virus is under control and when funding is provided to safely reopen public schools.”

“If people are serious about returning children to school … it has to be done in a manner that keeps everyone safe as possible and we don’t have the resources for that,” Cruz said, adding that public schools were underfunded even before the pandemic.

Teachers and families answering Unified surveys were overwhelmingly opposed to all proposed hybrid learning options which include a mix of in-person and virtual learning.