Local teachers union demands continued virtual learning; RUSD to announce second quarter plans Monday

RACINE — With Racine Unified scheduled to announce its second quarter plans on Monday, its teacher’s union is saying that most teachers are opposed to re-opening for in-person learning.
Racine Unified began the school year with students learning virtually and most teachers instructing from their school buildings.
A small number of special education students that could not be served virtually were learning in-person, until last Thursday when all in-person learning was temporarily halted due to rising cases of COVID-19 that put Racine County in the “very high risk” category per the Central Racine County Health Department.
Special education student are set to return, based on individual needs, as the community risk level improves.
In a press statement on Tuesday, REU claimed that out of 730 teachers that responded to its survey around two weeks ago, 95% agreed that the district could not safely return to in-person learning in the second quarter, which begins Nov. 9.
The district employs around 1,600 teachers.
“The District identified thirty-one COVID-19 positive students or staff in the schools in as many days, in 18 different schools,” Angelina Cruz, a Racine teacher and president of REU said in the statement. “This does not include teachers sent home on quarantine and teachers or students with COVID-19 who did not go to school. If the District cannot keep students and staff safe at limited capacity, returning students to school at this point will further spread the pandemic.”
Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, called some of the claims made in the union’s press statement “very misleading.”
In the release, REU says that teachers should be able to opt out of teaching from school buildings, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
According to a multi-question survey conducted by Racine Unified earlier this month, 53% of staff members say they believe they should spend the same or more time teaching in person at school right now than what they are currently doing. More than 1,500 staff members completed that survey.
The union says that the teachers who answered its survey say the district “can only physically reopen schools when the spread of the virus is under control and when funding is provided to safely reopen public schools.”
Support Local Journalism
“If people are serious about returning children to school … it has to be done in a manner that keeps everyone safe as possible and we don’t have the resources for that,” Cruz said, adding that public schools were underfunded even before the pandemic.
Teachers and families answering Unified surveys were overwhelmingly opposed to all proposed hybrid learning options which include a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
Cases of COVID-19 locally and across the state have greatly increased in the past few weeks.
Between the first and last week of September, there was a 275% increase in the number of cases reported by the Central Racine County Health Department. In the first week of September, the CRCHD had 63 confirmed cases. In the last week of September, the department reported 236 cases.
Cruz said in the release that the district has not submitted a reopening plan to the local health departments, per the Safer Racine plan, so students must continue learning virtually.
Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement said the district shared its SMART Start 2020 plan with both health departments that preside over the district before staff returned to working in person and said updated plans will be shared with those departments as they evolve.
The union also said in its press release that many school buildings are not in compliance with the local mask law, with rules not being uniformly enforced district-wide.
“Generally, our staff are following safety protocol consistently,” Tapp said in response. “It’s challenging for us all to stay vigilant, so we are regularly communicating reminders.”
While some worry about the social-emotional impact that long-term virtual learning and accompanying social isolation will have on students, Cruz said that everyone’s physical safety is more important right now.
“I think objectively speaking, when the choice is between isolation and death, death would raise to higher level of concern,” Cruz said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.