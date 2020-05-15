Local teachers, staff reconnect with students at parade

RACINE — With teachers and students separated during the COVID-19 school shutdown, faculty and staff at Concordia Lutheran School in Sturtevant were hungry for a little in-person connection with their students.
So on Wednesday afternoon, the school held a drive-by version of their monthly Wednesday “Culver’s Night” fundraiser and take advantage of the restaurant’s 2 to 4 p.m. “happy hour” to allow students and teachers to reconnect, with social distancing protocols in place.
Teachers from every grade lined up in the parking lot east of the Culver’s, 5801 21st St. Festivities included balloons in the Concordia Crusader’s red-and-white school colors as well as homemade signs.
The school mascot Eddie the Eagle waved and danced to students as their vehicles slowly drove through. Some cars were observed circling around the lot not once, but twice and even three times.
An even more challenging time
Principal Jeannine Klein explained that the parade was planned to give the students and the teachers a boost to get them through the remainder of the school year. With the end of the year being a challenge during normal circumstances, Klein said engaging with students virtually has made things even harder.
“May lessons are tough, even in the classroom, but out of the classroom is twice as difficult to get kids motivated and I think this will invigorate them — you know kids want to please their teachers,” Klein said.
The parade was host to abundant smiles and waving hands. Theresa Mierow, who teaches preschool 3-year-olds, said while she is continuing her lessons virtually, her students are missing a key component to their learning: socialization.
Mierow explained that her students have been keeping up with the recorded lessons that include the calendar and letter of the week as well as attending Zoom meetings so they still are able to interact. But, Mierow misses her students and confessed to tearing up multiple times as her students paraded by on Wednesday.
“You know you miss them, but you don’t realize how much until you go to the school,” Mierow said. “When I go to the school, the halls are haunted, you know, so quiet — too quiet.”
Klein said the staff has been working tirelessly with “noses to the grindstone” to make the best of the situation. The “school family,” as Klein put it, has been relying on their faith to get them through the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klein said the best way for the community to help is through prayer.
“They can lift us all up in prayer,” Klein said.
"You know you miss them, but you don't realize how much until you go to the school. When I go to the school, the halls are haunted, you know, so quiet — too quiet." Theresa Mierow, Concordia Lutheran teacher
Concerned about COVID-19?
