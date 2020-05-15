Local teachers, staff reconnect with students at parade

“May lessons are tough, even in the classroom, but out of the classroom is twice as difficult to get kids motivated and I think this will invigorate them — you know kids want to please their teachers,” Klein said.

The parade was host to abundant smiles and waving hands. Theresa Mierow, who teaches preschool 3-year-olds, said while she is continuing her lessons virtually, her students are missing a key component to their learning: socialization.

Mierow explained that her students have been keeping up with the recorded lessons that include the calendar and letter of the week as well as attending Zoom meetings so they still are able to interact. But, Mierow misses her students and confessed to tearing up multiple times as her students paraded by on Wednesday.

“You know you miss them, but you don’t realize how much until you go to the school,” Mierow said. “When I go to the school, the halls are haunted, you know, so quiet — too quiet.”

Klein said the staff has been working tirelessly with “noses to the grindstone” to make the best of the situation. The “school family,” as Klein put it, has been relying on their faith to get them through the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klein said the best way for the community to help is through prayer.