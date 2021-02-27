Local students are finalists in national SC Johnson sanitizer dispenser design contest

RACINE — Two Racine students are finalists in SC Johnson Professional’s national Happy Hands dispenser design contest.

The design contest for K-12 students promotes the importance of hand washing and sanitizing in school, according to a press release from SC Johnson Professional.

Penny Gullicksrud, a kindergartener at Trinity Lutheran School in Racine is a finalist in the elementary school division while Wilfred Ortiz, a sixth grader at Gifford K-8, is a finalist in the middle and high school category.

“I did a whole bunch of different colored bubbles and I wrote ‘wash your hands on it,’” Gullicksrud said of her design.

Ortiz is the youngest finalist in his division by several years with the next-oldest student a sophomore in high school.

“It is sanitizer chasing coronavirus around the world as the world is sick,” Ortiz said of his design.

Gullicksrud is also the youngest in her division, with the next-oldest student in second grade.

Ortiz encourages readers to go online and vote for him, “because I took a lot of time on it and I do feel like it fits best in with this year.”

