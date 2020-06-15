Local student wins national scholarship

WIND POINT — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on June 3 announced 3,300 winners of a National Merit scholarship funded by a U.S. college or university. Diya Mehra, a Prairie School senior, was one them.
Mehra plans to attend the University of Chicago for a pre-law track, but said she is keeping her mind open to all of the possibilities.
When asked about her extracurricular activities, Mehra focused on the Model UN Club at Prairie. She explained that it is a worldwide program in which students go to meets and are assigned countries to represent and attempt to solve global issues.
“Its super fun and it’s definitely very time consuming but I’ve been doing it since I was a freshmen,” Mehra said. “It’s definitely one of the things I loved doing most in high school.”
She also played on the Prairie’s basketball team her entire high school career and this year was also part of the Racine County Youth and Governance Program, which allowed around 10 students to take part in County Board meetings and come up with their own program. Mehran said this year’s goal was to spread voter information to new voters this year for the upcoming election.
Last summer, Mehra attended the American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State, which is a week-long government and leadership conference offered to high school junior girls. Mehra was then one of the two girls selected to represent Wisconsin at the national level, ALA Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.
Outside of school, Mehra said she has been involved in the local Diwali festival the last four years.
“Something else that is super close to my heart is the Racine Hindi community has a Diwali festival,” Mehra said. “I’ve been dancing at that festival for four years and I’ve been choreographing for two years. So it’s a very important cultural aspect.”
Mehra’s scholarship, she said, will not only help her financially for the next four years but will also be a “great motivator.”
“It’s proof that if I put my mind to it, that really anything is possible,” Mehra said.
Prairie School senior Nancy (Siyun) Wang was also a 2020 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner. She was featured in an article in the May 26 A+ section.
