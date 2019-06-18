RACINE — In the wake of the death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland on Monday night, local and state officials extended their condolences.
Hetland was shot and killed Monday as he attempted to stop an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, where he was meeting a friend for dinner.
“Every time a police officer leaves their house, they are risking their lives to protect others. Tragically, Racine learned that last night,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer, said in a statement. “Officer John Hetland embodies what it means to be a police officer. Where some people might avoid confrontation to protect themselves, Officer Hetland went into action to protect our city and its people. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the entire Racine Police family. I ask that all of Wisconsin keep John Hetland and Racine in their prayers. Always on duty.”
“We join with all of Racine County in mourning the loss of Officer Hetland, whose heroism and extraordinary bravery will never be forgotten,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We send our deepest condolences to Officer Hetland’s family and friends, as well as to the Racine Police Department.”
“This morning, the Racine community woke to the loss of Racine Police Officer John Hetland,” said State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “Officer Hetland exemplified the best of what it means to be a police officer in our community, going above and beyond the call of duty even while off duty. My thoughts and condolences are with the Hetland family and those close to them today.”
In Madison, the state Assembly had a moment of silence for the two officers killed this week; Hetland, and Milwaukee Police Department Officer Kou Her who was killed when another driver ran a red light and crashed into his car early Tuesday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he offers “deepest sympathies to Officer Hetland’s family, friends and the entire law enforcement community in Wisconsin. Losing a highly respected, 24-year veteran to the department is devastating.”
“Serving as a police officer is never easy, but Officer Hetland protected our community and put his life on the line even when he wasn’t on duty. His bravery will not be forgotten,” Vos said in a statement. “The members of the Assembly honored the officers today and will keep both departments in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
“My prayers are with those close to police officer John Hetland, and the law enforcement community grieving this loss,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement. “We must remember Officer Hetland’s 24-year career with the Racine Police Department and his service to our Racine community.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said in a statement: “This is a horrible tragedy for Racine. Officer Hetland was a public servant who stepped when the need arose. My condolences to his family and his fellow officers.”
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, said in a statement, “Our community was shaken this morning upon learning of the tragic passing of Racine Police Officer John Hetland. Officer Hetland went above and beyond the call of duty, showing tremendous bravery even while off duty. My deepest condolences go out to the Hetland family, as well as the Racine Police Department for their loss.”
