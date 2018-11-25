RACINE COUNTY — Small Business Saturday is a celebration of the little guy and a way to entice buyers away from big-box stores.
Small businesses throughout Racine County offered special promotions on Saturday, from free magnets and deals on ornaments at Mocha Lisa, 2825 4½ Mile Road in Caledonia, to $17 off a family fun pass at TraXside Skating, 637 S. Kane St. in Burlington.
Barista Nicole Zeisler said Mocha Lisa had a busy morning, as a former barista there and owner of Little Pineapple Shoppe sold some of her homemade soaps from the coffee shop to promote both small businesses.
Dave and Nancy Wehling of Racine were in Sturtevant Saturday to make a purchase at a small business, KP! Toffee, 9602 Durand Ave.
“We drove out here specifically for this,” Dave Wehling said.
KP!’s general manager, Kate Clark, said she’d been doing events away from the storefront for the last couple of weeks, but she and her brother and owner of the business, Mike Clark, wanted to make sure they were present in Sturtevant for Small Business Saturday.
Clark said she always strives to support small businesses in Illinois, where she lives.
“It’s a struggle,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work. But have a great recipe, we have a great team behind us.”
KP! posted on Facebook about Small Business Saturday, but didn’t do any special promotions beyond its normal free toffee samples.
“Once people taste it they really do like it, love it,” Clark said. “Our claim to fame is it doesn’t stick to your teeth. It’s gluten-free.”
KP! opened its storefront, next door to its kitchen, in April, after customers kept knocking on the door of the kitchen asking to make purchases. In addition to the new storefront, KP! Toffee is sold at various retail locations, such as Apple Holler in Sturtevant, Piggly Wiggly in Racine and Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha.
Nancy Wehling said she and Dave support KP! year-round, not just on Small Business Saturday.
“The reason to shop small businesses, and I own a small business, is you can buy products that are unique that you cannot buy anywhere else,” Dave Wehling said. “You can’t get this anywhere else in the world except through their chain of distribution.”
Wehling owns Window Coverings by Dave, in Racine.
The West End
Sue Girolamo, the owner of The Shy Violet, an antique store at 129 E Chestnut St. in Burlington, said Small Business Saturday went very well.
“It brings in a lot of new people and local people who don’t often come downtown,” Girolamo said.
Often customers come in the store on Small Business Saturday and say they’ve never heard of it, even though The Shy Violet been operating in Burlington for 20 years.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a good time to promote small businesses, Girolamo said, as people from elsewhere who are in town to visit relatives want to shop at small businesses, because they can go to the same big-box stores at home.
“It means a lot,” Girolamo said of locals supporting her business.
“It brings in a lot of new people and local people who don’t often come downtown.” Sue Girolamo,
owner of The Shy Violet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.