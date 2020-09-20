Local school systems provide free meals to youths through USDA program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Amid the economic stress, uncertainty and high unemployment rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several local school districts are offering free meals to children 18 and younger through the end of 2020.

In Racine, both Racine Unified School District and Siena Catholic Schools are now serving free breakfasts and lunches.

The districts are offering the free meals to any students in need through an extension of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides nutritious meals to children during the pandemic.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools in a press release. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Before USDA announced the extension of the program, Racine Unified planned to supply free meals to all of its students. This program allows the district to supply meals to anyone in the community 18 or younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a Unified school.

Other school districts in the county providing free breakfasts and lunches through the program include the Burlington Area School District and Waterford Graded School District.