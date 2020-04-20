Local radio legend Gary Suhr dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Suhr, a radio broadcaster for WRJN in Racine for 40 years, died Monday morning, his wife, Joan said.

Joan Suhr said her husband of nearly 62 years died of natural causes at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee. He has been a resident there since the summer of 2017.

Suhr, a Milwaukee native, was the voice of Racine sports from when he joined WRJN in 1962 until he retired completely from the station in 2002. He has retired as a newscaster in July 1998.

"Gary loved his work," Joan Suhr said. "He wanted to be a sportscaster from the time he was in high school and he really fulfilled his dream. He loved his job and he devoted a lot of time and energy into it.

"He loved every minute of it. I think he had a very satisfying career."

In addition to Joan, Suhr is survived by sons Jay, Eric, Rob and Brian. A fifth son, Jeffrey, died in February 2018.

Joan Suhr said a celebration of her husband's life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

