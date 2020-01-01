Local races to lead off busy 2020 election year

RACINE COUNTY — The new year marks the beginning of another local election season.
The 2020 presidential primary and general election aside, there are a number of interesting local races taking shape as the April 7 spring election approaches. In some races, a local primary election will be required on Feb. 18.
Those interested in running for county, municipal and school board races still have time to file their paperwork to run with their local clerks by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.
While a comprehensive list of candidates running for local offices will run next week in The Journal Times, following is a snapshot of races in some the larger municipalities and school districts in Racine County.
County Board
Every seat on the Racine County Board is up for election and there are some surprising candidates throwing their names on the ballot. Here are some of the highlights.
In District 14, Kim Mahoney from Mount Pleasant, who has been very vocal about how local governments have handled the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant, is set to face off against Sturtevant Village Trustee Jason Eckman.
Kay Buske, who currently represents District 14, filed paperwork for non-candidacy.
In District 3, veteran incumbent Monte Osterman is set to face off against former Racine Alderman Steve Smetana.
In District 20, longtime incumbent Thomas Pringle is set for a primary against former legislative candidate and City of Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen and Rochester Village Trustee Doug Webb.
District 9 was vacated in September by Eric Hillery, who took a different job. So far, only Colin McKenna and Eric Hopkins, both from Racine, have filed paperwork.
East-end races
You have free articles remaining.
Even-numbered Racine City Council seats are up for election this spring as is Racine municipal judge. A closer look at those races can be found on page A7 of today’s paper.
In the Village of Mount Pleasant, village trustee seat No. 2, currently held by Bud Eastman; trustee seat No. 4, currently held by Gary Feest; and trustee seat No. 6, currently held by Anna Marie Clausen, will all be on the ballot.
Feest announced in December that he is not running for re-election.
In the Village of Caledonia, three Village Board seats that are up for election: No. 2, held by Dale Stillman; No. 4, held by Fran Martin; and No. 6, held by Lee Wishau.
Racine Unified School District Board seats up for election are: District 2, held by Dennis Wiser; District 3, held by Mike Frontier and District 7, held by School Board President Brian O’Connell.
Burlington area races
In the Town of Burlington, Steve Swantz has filed to run for supervisor No. 1, which was held by Tyson Fettes until his resignation following an arrest last year in a prostitution sting in Illinois.
Town of Burlington incumbent board members Russ Egan and Jeff Lang have filed paperwork and no one else has yet to file paperwork.
In the City of Burlington, Mayor Jeannie Hefty has filed her paperwork and was uncontested as of Monday.
The only other race in Burlington that is contested at this point is for city alderman in District 4. So far in that race incumbent Theresa Meyer, along with Joann Koeneck and Jonathan Schroeder have all submitted their paperwork.
Second District Alderman Ryan Heft, 3rd District Alderman Steve Rauch and 4th District Alderman Tom Preusker, also all submitted paperwork.
For the Burlington Area School District, board seats that are on the ballot are currently held by School Board President Rosanne Hahn, Treasurer Peter Turke, Clerk Susan Kessler, and Diane Wood.