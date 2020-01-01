Local races to lead off busy 2020 election year

RACINE COUNTY — The new year marks the beginning of another local election season.

The 2020 presidential primary and general election aside, there are a number of interesting local races taking shape as the April 7 spring election approaches. In some races, a local primary election will be required on Feb. 18.

Those interested in running for county, municipal and school board races still have time to file their paperwork to run with their local clerks by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.

While a comprehensive list of candidates running for local offices will run next week in The Journal Times, following is a snapshot of races in some the larger municipalities and school districts in Racine County.

County Board

Every seat on the Racine County Board is up for election and there are some surprising candidates throwing their names on the ballot. Here are some of the highlights.

In District 14, Kim Mahoney from Mount Pleasant, who has been very vocal about how local governments have handled the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant, is set to face off against Sturtevant Village Trustee Jason Eckman.

Kay Buske, who currently represents District 14, filed paperwork for non-candidacy.