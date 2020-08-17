Local quilter's work to be displayed in National Quilt Museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant woman’s award-winning quilt has been accepted for display in The National Quilt Museum’s permanent collection in Paducah, Ky.

Ann Fahl, a longtime resident of Mount Pleasant, had her quilt “White Coneflowers” accepted into The National Quilt Museum earlier this month.

“I wasn’t prepared to be accepted,” said Fahl who first made the award-winning quilt in 2000.

The quilt, “White Coneflowers,” had won one of the top prizes at the American Quilters Society show in Paducah, Ky., for being the best wall hanging, machine quilted quilt.

The quilt was featured in American Quilter Magazine and American Patchwork and Quilting magazine and made big appearances at quilt shows across the country.

Fahl, who made a career out of quilting, contacted The National Quilt Museum to store some of her many pieces of work.

“I have been trying to find places that would accept my work and keep them in their collections,” Fahl said. “I don’t want them to wind up at Goodwill or somebody’s basement or the trunk of somebody’s car or a garage sale,”