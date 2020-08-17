Local quilter's work to be displayed in National Quilt Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant woman’s award-winning quilt has been accepted for display in The National Quilt Museum’s permanent collection in Paducah, Ky.
Ann Fahl, a longtime resident of Mount Pleasant, had her quilt “White Coneflowers” accepted into The National Quilt Museum earlier this month.
“I wasn’t prepared to be accepted,” said Fahl who first made the award-winning quilt in 2000.
The quilt, “White Coneflowers,” had won one of the top prizes at the American Quilters Society show in Paducah, Ky., for being the best wall hanging, machine quilted quilt.
The quilt was featured in American Quilter Magazine and American Patchwork and Quilting magazine and made big appearances at quilt shows across the country.
Fahl, who made a career out of quilting, contacted The National Quilt Museum to store some of her many pieces of work.
“I have been trying to find places that would accept my work and keep them in their collections,” Fahl said. “I don’t want them to wind up at Goodwill or somebody’s basement or the trunk of somebody’s car or a garage sale,”
“I gave them (The National Quilt Museum) three quilts to choose from, all of which got really big prizes at the AQS shows,” said Fahl, who was anxious about the museum’s rigorous selection process. “I expected to have to wait about six weeks to hear and in one week’s time they said, ‘We want White Coneflowers.’ And I started to cry.”
Fahl, who began quilting in 1978, has made herself a prominent name in the quilting business. She started her own business, Creative Sewing, where she made her own designs and developed her craft.
Fahl traveled all over the U.S. teaching and speaking, publishing books and articles, and winning prizes at various quilting shows along the way.
Fahl retired after more than 30 years. However, during the pandemic she became inspired to quilt again.
“I kind of took a long break from quilting there for a while,” she said. “I almost thought maybe I was done; I had done it all. But once the pandemic started I became a quilter again. I think I’m back in business.”
Fahl has various quilts on display at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
For more information about Ann Fahl or to see her work, visit annfahl.com.
